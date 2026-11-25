The 100 Most Influential Young Entrepreneurs (100 MIYE) recognised 100 entrepreneurs at its 11th gala dinner at Shangri-La Kuala Lumpur. Selected from more than 1,200 submissions, this year’s recipients represented a range of industries, including food and beverage, technology, property development and professional services.

Datuk Seri Dr. Shamsul Anuar Nasarah, Deputy Minister of Home Affairs, officiated the gala. Tan Sri Dato’ Seri Dr. Haji Noor Hisham bin Abdullah joined the ceremony on stage during the award presentations. The dinner took place alongside the second The Asia Records Recognition Nite, with more than 780 guests attending the joint celebration.

REIGNITE puts the focus on the next stage of growth

The theme of this year’s gala, REIGNITE, reflected the decisions founders face as their businesses grow. A founder who once handled every major decision may need to build a management team and give others more responsibility. A company looking to expand may have to decide whether it is ready to enter a new market or should first strengthen its operations at home.

The gala gave recipients a chance to speak with peers who had faced similar decisions in different industries. A founder opening a second outlet and a business owner taking on a larger contract may both need to hire ahead of demand, manage cash flow more closely and maintain the quality their customers expect as they expand.

That exchange of experience is central to the programme’s guiding message, “Entrepreneur Growing Entrepreneur.” The 100 MIYE community encourages recipients to stay connected after the gala and share practical lessons with founders at earlier stages of building their businesses. Those conversations can help a founder decide what to delegate, when to seek advice and how to prepare for the responsibilities that come with a larger team.

Dato’ KK Chua, Organising Chairman of 100 MIYE 2026

“Good advice from someone who has built a business can make a difference when a founder faces a tough decision. That’s what we mean by ‘Entrepreneur Growing Entrepreneur’.”

The recognition also highlights the role entrepreneurs play in developing local talent and creating opportunities for other Malaysian businesses. As companies grow, founders’ decisions about hiring, training and sourcing can give employees room to advance and help suppliers build more lasting business relationships.

Datuk Seri Dr. Shamsul Anuar Nasarah, Deputy Minister of Home Affairs

“Malaysian entrepreneurs create jobs and develop local talent. I congratulate this year’s 100 MIYE recipients and encourage them to share what they’ve learnt with those starting out.”

Dato’ Calvin Chan receives Entrepreneur of the Year honour

Dato’ Calvin Chan, Founder and Managing Director of Oriental Kopi, received the Entrepreneur of the Year (EOTY) award in the Food & Beverage category. The distinction carries a higher selection standard, with four of the 100 MIYE recipients selected for EOTY honours.

Entrepreneur Insight launches magazine issue featuring Jake Kok

During the gala, Entrepreneur Insight launched its latest magazine issue, with Jake Kok, Director of iTech System Engineering, as the cover story. The feature profiles Kok’s entrepreneurial journey with the company.

For more information about the awards programme, visit 100 MIYE . For magazine features and business coverage, visit Entrepreneur Insight .

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