Managing monthly finances can be easier when you have a clear plan. If you're juggling household expenses, bills, and multiple loan repayments, keeping track of everything takes real effort.

One option to consider is debt consolidation, as it would allow you to combine several existing debts into a single financing facility, making repayments much easier to manage.



Before making a decision, it is worth understanding the available financing options, the terms and conditions, and the financial commitment involved. For Malaysians considering this approach, Bank Simpanan Nasional (BSN) offers a range of Shariah-compliant personal financing solutions through BSN MyRinggit-i, catering to eligible public sector employees, professionals and other customer segments. The right option will depend on individual needs, affordability and the applicable financing terms.

Eligible customers may also have the opportunity to participate in BSN’s year-end rewards campaigns when applying for selected personal financing products.



Getting to know BSN MyRinggit-i

BSN MyRinggit-i is BSN’s range of Shariah-compliant personal financing solutions, structured under the Tawarruq (commodity Murabahah) contract. Its offerings include several packages, such as MyRinggit-i Public Sector, Eksekutif-1 and Professional, alongside other specialised offerings designed to meet specific needs.

For government employees as well as those working in government-linked agencies and companies (GLCs), BSN MyRinggit-i Public Sector may be a suitable option, subject to the applicable eligibility requirements.

Meanwhile, BSN MyRinggit-i Professional is designed for professionals, including medical practitioners, accountants, lecturers and engineers, as well as other recognised professional groups. BSN MyRinggit-i Eksekutif-1, on the other hand, caters to eligible employees working in specified employment categories and organisations.

While the packages share the same underlying Islamic financing principles, their respective terms and eligibility requirements may differ. Customers can therefore compare the available packages to find one that suits their employment category and financial circumstances. Unlike conventional loans that charge interest, BSN MyRinggit-i uses a profit-based financing structure in accordance with Shariah principles. As with any financing facility, prospective applicants should review the applicable profit rate, total repayment amount, tenure and other terms before deciding whether the commitment fits their financial situation.

For those considering personal financing, the year-end period is a good time to review your financial needs and plan for the year ahead. In conjunction with this period, BSN is introducing two campaigns that give eligible customers the chance to win prizes upon successful application for selected personal financing products.



A Year Bonus for Teachers : Special Rewards for Educators

Recognising the needs of educators, BSN is running its A Year Bonus for Teachers 2026 campaign, which gives eligible teachers the opportunity to participate in monthly and grand prize draws when they apply for selected BSN personal financing products.

Running till 31 December 2026, the campaign is open to new and existing BSN customers who are teachers under the Skim Kakitangan Awam Persekutuan (SKAP).

To qualify, applicants must apply for BSN MyRinggit-i SKAP Personal Financing of at least RM50,000, with their financing approved and disbursed within the campaign period. Each successful application earns two entries into the monthly and grand prize draws. The campaign features five grand prize winners, each receiving a cash prize of RM30,000 with a bonus of RM2,500 credited monthly to each winner. Monthly prizes include a jewellery voucher worth RM10,000 for the first-place winner, a travel voucher worth RM5,000 for the second-place winner, and an iPad Air 256GB worth RM4,000 for the third-place winner.

There are also additional rewards for early participants. The first 100 eligible submissions each month will receive a Petronas petrol card worth RM100.

To remain eligible, customers must maintain an active financing account without payment arrears and must not cancel or terminate the facility before the prize draw.



Year End Bonus 2026 : Rewards for Eligible Customers

Beyond the education sector, BSN is extending its year-end promotions to other eligible customers through its Year End Bonus 2026 campaign.

Also running till 31 December 2026, the campaign is open to new and existing BSN customers whose BSN MyRinggit-i Personal Financing applications are approved and successfully disbursed during the campaign period.

Customers must apply for financing of at least RM50,000 to qualify with each successful application earns two entries into the monthly and grand prize draws.

The grand prize is a Proton e.MAS 7 PHEV, with one winner selected throughout the campaign. Monthly prizes include a BSN MyGold Account-i worth RM4,000 for the first-place winner, a drone or electrical appliances worth RM3,000 for the second-place winner, and a smart TV worth RM2,000 for the third-place winner.

For early submissions, the first 200 eligible submissions each month will also receive a Petronas petrol card worth RM50.

Similarly, customers must keep their financing accounts active and free from payment arrears and must not cancel or terminate their facilities before the prize draw. Each winner may receive only one prize throughout the campaign period.

Both campaigns are subject to the applicable terms and conditions, including eligibility criteria and participation requirements, which customers should review before submitting an application.

Ultimately, sound financial planning is about making decisions that support your needs today without placing unnecessary pressure on your finances tomorrow. By understanding your options and comparing the relevant financing terms, you can make more informed decisions about your financial commitments.