Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar Ismail Lasim will remain in office with the consent of Yang di-Pertuan Besar Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir.

The development contradicts an earlier announcement by BN that Ismail had resigned from the post.

Speaking at a press conference at his official residence in Seremban today, Ismail clarified that he had neither submitted nor consented to the submission of a resignation letter dated Nov 16, 2026, to Tuanku Muhriz.

"I wish to clarify regarding reports on the Negeri Sembilan menteri besar's resignation letter dated Nov 16, 2026, that I neither submitted nor gave consent for the letter to be submitted to His Royal Highness Tuanku.

"I did not agree for this letter to be sent, nor did I personally send the letter to Tuanku. The Yang di-Pertuan Besar of Negeri Sembilan decreed during the audience earlier that I continue my service and responsibilities as the menteri besar to ensure the continuity of administration and that the interests of the people and this state are safeguarded," he said.

Ismail had an audience with Tuanku Muhriz at Istana Hinggap, Seremban, which concluded at about 11.35am today.

The Juasseh assemblyperson said he would continue to discharge his duties with full commitment and dedication.

"I remain loyal to His Royal Highness Tuanku, and I continue to carry out the duties of the menteri besar," he said.

BN secretary-general Zambry Abdul Kadir announced Ismail's resignation late on Monday, saying party chairperson Ahmad Zahid Hamidi had received a copy of the resignation letter dated Nov 16 and addressed to Tuanku Muhriz.

Istana Negeri Sembilan subsequently clarified that the resignation would only take effect upon receiving Tuanku Muhriz's consent, in accordance with the state constitution.

Ismail was sworn in as menteri besar on Aug 2 after BN won 18 seats and Perikatan Nasional secured seven in the 16th Negeri Sembilan state election. The two coalitions subsequently formed the state government with a two-thirds majority.

Pledge of loyalty to ruler

At the same press conference, Ismail also declared that the proclamation issued on April 19 was invalid, had no legal effect, and would not be gazetted.

The proclamation referred to disputed undangs seeking to remove Tuanku Muhriz as Yang di-Pertuan Besar and replace him with Tunku Nadzaruddin Tuanku Ja'afar.

Ismail recited a pledge of loyalty to Tuanku Muhriz, vowing to defend the ruler's position and sovereignty.

He also pledged not to commit, or allow any assemblyperson, department, agency, or state government officer to commit, any act that would diminish, usurp, override, or otherwise affect Tuanku Muhriz's sovereignty, office, prerogatives, powers, rights, or privileges.

"The state government and I will not support, assist, or facilitate any effort to dispute Tuanku Muhriz's position as the Yang di-Pertuan Besar, recognise any other person as the Yang di-Pertuan Besar, or revive the April 19, 2026 proclamation or any related documents," he said.

He also affirmed that he held the menteri besar's office through Tuanku Muhriz's appointment under Articles 36(1) and 38(2)(A) and would discharge his duties in accordance with the state constitution.

Ismail further said he recognised the resolutions of the Council of the Yang di-Pertuan Besar and the Ruling Chiefs (DKU) dated July 31, Aug 20, Sept 13, Sept 18, and Nov 4, 2026.

He acknowledged that Mubarak Thahak and Maarof Mat Rashad had ceased to hold the posts of Undang Luak Sungai Ujong and Undang Luak Jelebu respectively, while Abdul Rahim Yassin had never been validly appointed as Undang Luak Rembau according to the required customs.

"Therefore, none of those mentioned above has the legal authority to exercise any powers under Article 10 of the state constitution," he said.

Ismail also accepted the DKU's advice to recognise Faris Johari as Undang Luak Sungai Ujong and Hassan Ab Hamid as Undang Luak Rembau, while acknowledging that Badarudin Abdul Khalid had been stripped of his hereditary title of Datuk Syahbandar.

He further accepted the DKU's advice to dismiss Maarof as Undang Luak Jelebu and recognise Azrin Khairi as his replacement.