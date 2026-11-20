A coalition of student and youth groups has urged Putrajaya to suspend former premier Najib Abdul Razak’s house arrest pending the outcome of a court challenge and explain the legal basis for allowing him to serve the rest of his SRC International sentence at home.

At a press conference held at the Kuala Lumpur and Selangor Chinese Assembly Hall today, Sekretariat Rakyat Benci Rasuah 3.0 also announced it would hold its third anti-graft rally at the end of the month.

The call comes as the Malaysian Bar seeks leave to challenge the house arrest clemency granted to Najib, despite objections from several members of the Pardons Board.

Referring to the declassified minutes of the Sept 18 Federal Territories Pardons Board meeting, the coalition said the document showed that the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar, granted Najib house arrest despite objections from Attorney-General Dusuki Mokhtar and Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Hannah Yeoh.

Dusuki told the board there was no legal basis for house arrest, a view Yeoh shared. However, the Agong granted the conditional pardon and directed Yeoh to sign the order.

Malaysiakini reported on Wednesday that the minutes had been declassified for court proceedings.

Speaking on behalf of the movement, Himpunan Advokasi Rakyat Malaysia chairperson Brendon Gan said the power to grant pardons must be exercised within the scope provided under the Federal Constitution.

“We are not questioning the discretion and prerogative of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong. But we need to understand, the king is not above the law,” said Gan, a fourth-year law student at Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia.

“The position of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong does not supersede the Constitution. This country is a parliamentary democracy and a constitutional monarchy.”

Himpunan Advokasi Rakyat Malaysia Brendon Gan

Under Article 42 of the Federal Constitution, the Agong has clemency powers for offences committed in the Federal Territories and chairs the Pardons Board. Before advising the Agong, the board must consider any written opinion submitted by the attorney-general.

The group then urged the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) to withdraw its objection to the Bar’s leave application and called on the government to release all portions of the minutes that can be publicly disclosed.

The coalition also demanded Putrajaya to explain the roles of Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, the ministers involved and the AGC in the clemency process.

Activist chides PM

Gan also accused Anwar’s administration of trying to distance itself from the decision.

“Today, we can witness very clearly how the Madani government, especially Anwar and his friends and comrades and political allies, tried to wash their hands.

“They wash their hands of it and resort to rhetoric, saying they are disappointed with Najib’s pardon and house arrest,” he lamented.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim

Gan pointed to Anwar’s remarks in Parliament in December 2024, when the prime minister said he had raised Najib’s earlier pardon application at a December 2023 Pardons Board meeting.

Anwar also told Parliament he had proposed that Sultan Ibrahim refer the royal addendum issue to the board.

What about future graft cases?

Meanwhile, Gan questioned what the house arrest decision would mean for future corruption cases.

“Let’s say in the future, if there’s another Najib 2.0, will he be granted another house arrest?” he asked.

Universiti Malaya student activist Dayang Humaira Abas reminded that Malaysians were still paying for the 1MDB scandal.

Universiti Malaya student activist Dayang Humaira Abas

“Take the 1MDB debt, for example. It runs into billions, yet the people have to pay it,” she said, adding that the money could have gone towards higher education and student welfare.

Finance Minister II Amir Hamzah Azizan said last month that the government had paid RM42.5 billion towards 1MDB-related debts and commitments as of Aug 31.

In the separate 1MDB case, the Kuala Lumpur High Court last month rejected Najib’s bid to stay his 15-year prison sentence and RM11.4 billion fine pending appeal.

This means that - pending further appeals - when Najib's SRC International sentence ends on Aug 23, 2028, he will have to go back to prison.