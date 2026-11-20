DAP adviser Lim Guan Eng has praised minister Hannah Yeoh for her handling of the granting of house arrest to former prime minister Najib Abdul Razak and the reduction of land premium for the Kuala Lumpur and Selangor Chinese Assembly Hall (KLSCAH).

This was amid criticism directed at DAP and Yeoh, who is minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories), from Umno and PAS leaders over the issues under her purview.

Referring to the declassified minutes of the Sept 18 Federal Territories Pardons Board meeting that granted Najib house arrest, Lim (above, left) said Yeoh had been ordered via a royal decree to sign the pardon proclamation, and she complied despite her reservations.

“Yeoh has carried out her responsibility not only as a DAP leader, but also as part of her responsibility as a minister by giving full loyalty to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong,” he said in a media statement today.

According to the minutes of that meeting, Yeoh and Attorney-General Dusuki Mokhtar objected to placing Najib under house arrest to serve the remainder of his SRC International prison sentence, citing legal, political, governance, and economic concerns.

Former prime minister Najib Abdul Razak

However, Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar granted house arrest to Najib despite their objections, on the condition that his RM50 million fine be paid, and instructed Yeoh to sign the order after she asked for someone else to sign it instead.

Najib paid the fine using funds collected by Umno on Nov 6 and, after several days of uncertainty due to a documentation error flagged by the Attorney-General’s Chambers, arrived home on Nov 10 to undergo home detention.

Refusal to bow in face of pressure

Meanwhile, Lim said Yeoh also showed a steely nerve when she calmly explained the government’s reason for massively reducing KLSCAH’s land premium for its land lease extension in the face of “extremist and racial” criticism.

“A sense of responsibility, responsible leadership, and fairness to all parties were most clearly demonstrated through her firm stance when announcing the government’s decision to renew KLSCAH’s lease for 99 years, with a nominal land premium payment of RM1,000 compared to an estimated RM4.67 million.

“She received heavy criticism from extremist groups and individuals who tried to turn the matter into a racial issue.

“Malaysians need leaders and ministers who act and carry out their responsibilities based on the merit of a matter, rather than being easily influenced by seditious sentiments and provocative rhetoric,” he said.

The Kuala Lumpur and Selangor Chinese Assembly Hall

PAS and Umno have seized on the issue to attack DAP, Yeoh’s and Lim’s party. The minister rebutted the criticisms by citing the building’s heritage status, granted in 2007, and its lack of commercial development value.

In her announcement of the land premium reduction on Nov 14 in conjunction with KLSCAH’s 103rd anniversary, Yeoh also said the building’s annual quit rent rate has also been set at RM3,151.

Bernama reported her as saying that the decision reflects the Madani government’s commitment to preserving heritage and historical landmarks in Kuala Lumpur.

She added that the efforts include an ongoing study to conserve traditional Malay villages in Sungai Penchala, including Kampung Palimbayan and Kampung Bukit Lanjan.