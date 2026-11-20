Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has accepted Deputy Works Minister Ahmad Maslan’s apology for using an inappropriate word while reciting a pantun during the winding-up session of his ministry’s debate in the Dewan Rakyat.

However, Anwar reminded Ahmad that decorum and discipline must always be upheld in government affairs.

Anwar said he understood that heightened political tensions, particularly during state election campaigns, could sometimes lead to inappropriate remarks, but such conduct should not be brought into official government proceedings.

“And if anyone violates this principle in the future, they should resign or be advised to resign because our system cannot function that way. If there is disagreement, it can be raised at cabinet meetings.

“If a decision needs to be changed, it can be brought up at the appropriate forum. But in this particular case, I thank him and appreciate the positive spirit he has shown,” he told a media conference after attending the 2026 APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting here today.

Deputy Works Minister Ahmad Maslan

Anwar also thanked Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi for addressing the matter to ensure that decorum within the government administration and mutual respect among cabinet members were upheld.

He said Ahmad had sent him a formal letter of apology and that he appreciated the deputy minister’s action and the spirit he had demonstrated.

“Following that, Ahmad had written to me to apologise for his lapse, and I believe we should accept his apology while reminding him that this should not happen again,” he said.

Ahmad, also the Pontian MP, formally apologised to the prime minister for using the word “kencing” (urinate) in a pantun during the winding-up session of his ministry’s debate in the Dewan Rakyat on Monday (Nov 16).

In a letter dated Nov 17, Ahmad admitted that his choice of word in the pantun that he recited was inappropriate for someone in the administration.

- Bernama