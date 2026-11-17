From landmark skyscrapers and international airports to transit systems and hyperscale data centres, many of Malaysia’s most recognisable developments share a common yet invisible thread — the cable infrastructure that keeps them running. Hidden behind walls and ceilings are thousands of cables, organised, protected, and supported by systems most people never see, but always rely on.



This unseen infrastructure is where CEE Industries Sdn Bhd thrives, building the structural backbone that keeps modern spaces functional, safe, and future-ready.

Established in 1987, CEE Industries Sdn Bhd began as a modest electrical panel builder and has since evolved into a full-fledged manufacturer of cable support and wiring systems. Today, the company holds ISO 9001 certification, along with various product standard accreditations, reflecting its commitment to quality and consistency.





Operating from modern manufacturing facilities in Johor, Kuala Lumpur and Singapore, CEE produces high-quality solutions for both domestic and international markets. Beyond manufacturing, we are recognised as an innovative supplier of floor distribution systems, dedicated to developing cable management solutions.



“We are dedicated to advancing cable management systems that balance durability, safety, and efficiency,” said Ryan Chong, Managing Director of CEE Industries Sdn Bhd.



The unsung essentials of every structure



CEE Industries manufactures a comprehensive ecosystem of cable management solutions, including:

Cable Trunking Systems

Cable Trays and Ladders

Steel Conduits

Electrical Accessories & Fittings



These components may appear straightforward, but they are critical to safety, organisation, and scalability. In data centres, for instance, where thousands of cables operate simultaneously, these systems prevent overheating, reduce fire risks, and enable efficient maintenance.

Building strength beyond borders

By 2000, CEE expanded into Singapore, establishing dealer networks and strengthening its regional credibility. For over two decades, Singapore has been a strategic stronghold, providing exposure to high-standard governance practices and competitive procurement landscapes.

In recent years, the company renewed its focus on Malaysia, capitalising on rapid infrastructure expansion and the booming data centre sector. Today, CEE serves a growing base of dealers and SME contractors across both nations, supported by a workforce of approximately 70 employees.



Recognition, reputation, and the road ahead

For CEE Industries, awards are not ornamental; they are strategic. Participation in recognitions such as the SME 100 and upcoming industry accolades such as the Golden Bull Awards and Singapore Prestige Brand Awards (SPBA), reflects a deliberate effort to strengthen brand credibility.

In large-scale projects, procurement decisions often hinge on reputation, certifications, and visible achievements. Brand recognition reassures partners that they are engaging with a company known for reliability and governance.

Leadership at CEE emphasises clarity over grandiosity. Ryan often highlights the importance of stepping back from daily operations to observe broader industry movements. This mindset encourages adaptability, allowing the company to anticipate emerging opportunities rather than merely reacting to them.

Transparency as a growth strategy

CEE Industries has set its sights on a potential Initial Public Offering (IPO) in Singapore. Unlike markets that emphasise rapid growth alone, Singapore’s capital landscape places strong weight on governance, transparency, and financial discipline.



The company’s focus on healthy financial records, operational transparency, and structured growth aligns with these expectations, signalling a shift from family-run enterprise to institution-level readiness.



Upcoming industry trends



The cable management industry is experiencing accelerated expansion driven by:

Data Centre Proliferation

Smart & Sustainable Building Designs

High-Density Electrical Systems

Increased Regulatory Standards



Project sizes are growing, dealer networks are expanding from dozens to hundreds, and demand for certified, precision-engineered systems continues to rise. CEE’s future plans include strengthening engineering teams and pursuing additional quality certifications to meet both increasing volume and complexity.



Growth with purpose

CEE Industries roadmap emphasises technical excellence, sustainable solutions, and strategic brand positioning. By strengthening engineering capabilities and governance structures, the company aims to elevate not only its market presence but also industry standards.



Looking for engineered cable management and support solutions you can count on? Visit cee.com.my to explore more.



This series of Business Stories is in collaboration with SME 100.



The views expressed here are those of the author/contributor and do not necessarily represent the views of Malaysiakini.