COMMENT | The “blue tsunami” in the United States has delivered a warning that travels well beyond its shores: no leader owns the people’s loyalty.

The Democrats’ resounding victory in the House and Senate is a rebuke to US President Donald Trump and the Republican Party. Power comes with an expiry date.

For Malaysians, the question is what this democratic correction can teach us - and whether America’s winners can turn an electoral triumph into lasting reform.

Democracy’s great strength is its capacity for peaceful correction. Churchill famously observed that democracy was the worst form of government, except for the alternatives humanity had tried.

It cannot guarantee wise leaders, but it gives citizens a way to remove those who fail them, without bloodshed.

That right is precious, particularly when leaders begin treating public office as personal property.

US President Donald Trump

Yet one election does not defeat authoritarianism. Voters may punish rising prices without rejecting every abuse of power. Some may oppose the governing party without embracing its replacement.

Repudiated by the people

Malaysia had our moment in 2018, when against formidable odds we voted out the kleptocratic government of Najib Abdul Razak. A democratic victory creates an opportunity to strengthen the system. It does not complete the task.

Most commentators agreed that dissatisfaction with prices, tariffs, and the Iran war were important elements of the Republican defeat.

Trump’s delusion that his MAGA base would stick with him, no matter what, was demolished. Promises of national greatness lose their shine when groceries, fuel and daily necessities become harder to afford. Patriotism does not pay the bills.

Malaysian politicians should pay attention. Neither racial solidarity, religious identity, nor reformist credentials provide permanent protection from public disappointment.

Citizens want dignity, security, and a better future for their children. Leaders who demand gratitude while dismissing hardship misunderstand the relationship: the people employ the government; leaders are elected to serve, not to lord over the people and behave like kings.

But informed citizenship requires more than education and internet access. Connected societies can also spread falsehoods at extraordinary speed.

Democracy needs independent journalism, access to public information and citizens willing to question claims from their own side. Lies lose their power when evidence can reach people and institutions can establish the truth.

Strengthening political, electoral institutions

This brings us to the machinery of democracy. America’s decentralised electoral system offers a broader lesson: election officials need transparent procedures, credible dispute mechanisms and protection from intimidation.

Trust grows when results can be checked. Defending electoral integrity also means accepting a verified defeat.

Malaysia should strengthen the independence of its Election Commission alongside the judiciary, enforcement agencies, and Parliament.

Appointment processes should inspire confidence across party lines. Parliamentary committees need the resources to scrutinise government. Prosecutorial decisions must command public trust.

Institutions become credible when they can constrain those who appointed their leaders. There must not be a double standard (dua darjat).

Money presents another challenge. Tech baron Elon Musk’s enormous political spending of almost US$500 million this midterm illustrates the influence concentrated wealth can seek.

Elon Musk

Texas’ Senator-elect James Taralico’s constant declaration that Texas is not for sale can also be reframed as democracy should not carry a price tag. Billionaires don’t spend small fortunes for nothing.

Malaysia needs transparent political donations, effective disclosure and credible enforcement applying equally to every party.

Olive branches, not rubbing salt in wound

What should Democrats do with their victory? They must investigate credible wrongdoing fairly, restore congressional oversight and restrain executive excess. These are duties, not acts of revenge.

At the same time, they should work with Republican partners across the aisle even though they don’t need to, given the huge majority, on affordability, healthcare, and other shared concerns.

There may be an opening for Trump to cooperate. His concern for his name and legacy could make negotiated achievements more attractive than two years of paralysis. The self-proclaimed dealmaker might welcome a deal that allows him to claim success.

For Malaysia, the same courage means recognising political opponents as fellow citizens with legitimate concerns. Cooperation on livelihoods, education, climate resilience, and responsible AI should survive electoral rivalry.

These challenges already demand sustained attention. Political brinkmanship consumes the time and trust needed to address them.

The most consequential lesson of this US midterm election will emerge in the coming days.

Will Trump accept the outcome and work with the House and the Senate? Will the Democrats go on their own retribution tour and further divide the Americans? Can its winners turn public anger into fairer institutions and shared progress?

Malaysians should demand the same of our leaders. Democracy fulfils its promise when citizens can change governments, and when every government accepts limits on its power.

THOMAS FANN was Bersih chairperson from 2018 to 2023 and is currently the chairperson of Engage - Rakyat in Action, a Malaysian NGO promoting democracy, human rights, and citizen participation.

The views expressed here are those of the author/contributor and do not necessarily represent the views of Malaysiakini.