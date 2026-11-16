MP SPEAKS | There is a dangerous belief that what happens online stays online. For years, people have treated online hate as harmless noise that victims should just ignore, block, or log off from.

Many assume that once you put your phone down, the problem disappears.

Today, we know that this is completely untrue. Almost every Malaysian spends a big part of their daily life online working, shopping, studying, and staying in touch with family.

Because our real lives and digital lives are now deeply connected, cyberbullying has become a major national crisis.

Online harassment is not harmless. It slowly destroys a person's mental health, ruins honest businesses, and in the most heartbreaking cases, costs human lives.

Recently, our country was shocked by the tragic deaths of a husband and wife in their 30s, who were found dead in separate rooms at their home in Selangor.

The couple ran a photography services business and had reportedly faced nearly two weeks of non-stop attacks and harsh criticism on social media.

While the police have not yet confirmed a direct link between the online backlash and their deaths, the sheer cruelty of those messages forces us to face a hard truth. Angry words typed behind a screen can lead to real-life tragedies.

If the police investigation proves that coordinated harassment happened in this case, the people responsible must face the full weight of the law.

Online mobs cannot be allowed to ruin lives and walk away without consequences. We owe the victims and their grieving families a complete, honest, and transparent investigation that leaves no details unchecked.

No reprieve

To solve this problem, we must understand why online bullying is so much worse than traditional bullying. In the past, bullying at school stopped when the final bell rang, and a child went home to safety.

Online abuse never stops. It happens 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Through our smartphones, bullies follow victims right into their bedrooms and humiliate them in front of thousands of strangers within minutes.

Hidden behind fake profiles, anonymous accounts, and made-up avatars, bullies attack without fear of getting caught. This leaves victims feeling trapped, helpless, and completely alone.

The emotional damage is severe and long-lasting. People who experience cyberbullying often feel deep shame, constant worry, and a strong fear of being judged everywhere they go.

Because they feel embarrassed, they pull away from the very friends and family who love them and want to help.

Over time, losing motivation and feeling cut off from loved ones creates a harmful cycle of negative thoughts. This stress often turns into physical sickness, causing constant headaches, stomachaches, nausea, and severe exhaustion.

The harm goes far beyond hurt feelings. In today's digital economy, a person's online reputation is how they put food on the table.

When small business owners, freelancers, or gig workers are targeted by coordinated smear campaigns, fake reviews, lies, or leaked private details, they do not just lose sleep, they watch their income disappear overnight.

Months of hard work can be destroyed in a few days. Everyday Malaysians need fast, easy legal protection to stop online lies and harassment before their livelihoods are ruined for good.

Beef up laws

If anyone doubts how serious this problem has become in Malaysia, the official numbers speak for themselves. Between January 2023 and October 2026, the MCMC received 5,341 complaints. This brings the total to 15,238 online harassment reports since 2016.

Even more worrying is the massive surge in harmful content online. Over 60,632 cyberbullying posts have been taken down since 2022.

This year alone, an alarming 47,412 posts were flagged for removal, and 81 percent of them came from TikTok.

Our schools are not safe either, with 180 cyberbullying cases officially reported among students between March and August.

We must remember that these numbers only show the cases that were reported. Countless more victims, both young people and adults, suffer in silence. Many are too afraid of payback from their bullies, while others simply do not know where or how to ask for help.

We already have laws against online abuse. Both the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 and the Penal Code make it a crime to use the internet to annoy, threaten, or harass others.

However, a law only works if the punishment is strong enough to stop people from breaking it. Right now, punishments are often just small fines or short jail terms that do not match the serious, life-ruining harm caused to victims.

To protect our people, we must quickly update our laws. We need much higher fines and longer prison sentences for serious or group harassment, sending a clear message that online cruelty will never be tolerated.

At the same time, social media companies must be held responsible. Platforms that make money from viral anger and outrage must be forced to take down abusive content much faster, rather than waiting until damage is already done.

More than online etiquette

However, laws and police action alone cannot fix a deep problem in our society. Even though government awareness campaigns are often shown in the news, many Malaysians still feel that not enough is being done on the ground.

NGOs, schools, and political parties must join forces with the police. Instead of only speaking up after a tragedy happens, we need to build real safety nets.

This means setting up faster support hotlines, giving victims immediate mental health and legal help, and teaching children about online kindness and digital manners in schools from a young age.

Technology gives us amazing ways to connect, learn, and build a better future. We cannot let it become a lawless space for cruelty and public shaming.

Strict laws will set clear limits on what is acceptable, but true change starts with each of us by choosing empathy over anger, thinking before we post, and remembering that behind every screen is a real human being.

Suicide is a complex phenomenon with multiple contributing factors, but it is preventable, and recovery is possible. If you or someone you know is struggling, you are not alone - please reach out for support:

Talian Kasih Hotline: 15999 (Call) / +6019 26 15999 (WhatsApp)

Health Ministry’s Talian Heal: 15555 (8am - 12am daily)

The Befrienders Hotline: 03-76272929

Agape Counselling Centre Malaysia Hotline: 03-77855955 or 03-77810800

If you or someone you know is experiencing online sexual exploitation, grooming, or abuse, please seek help and report it to the relevant authorities or support organisations, as follows:

Talian Kasih 15999: A 24/7 emergency helpline established by the Women, Family and Community Development Ministry and operated by the Social Welfare Department

To report online child sexual abuse material, please reach out to Internet Watch Foundation at https://report.iwf.org.uk/my

NCMEC CyberTipline: https://report.cybertip.org/

MCMC complaint portal: https://aduan.mcmc.gov.my/

For emergencies, please contact 999 immediately.

M SARAVANAN is the Tapah MP and MIC deputy president.

The views expressed here are those of the author/contributor and do not necessarily represent the views of Malaysiakini.