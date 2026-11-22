COMMENT | “I’m tired of politics. Day in and day out, it’s always the same people.”

”You hear the same thing from all the politicians. It doesn’t matter what party they’re from.”

”Once they get elected, everything is the same, and nothing changes.”

How many of you have heard people talking like this? Usually, it happens at the mamak shop or kopitiam. It’s coffee shop talk, but because it is so casual, it does carry some truth.

If not the truth in how politics is like in Malaysia, at the very least, how the people perceive politics and politicians.

We believe that democracy is the ideal way to govern a country, where elections allow the people to vote in the individuals or parties that will be given the mandate to govern.

This definitely sounds all well and good. A majority of countries practise this. So it must be the best way, right? If there really is nothing better to compare it with, then it would be.

What’s the alternative? Authoritarian dictatorship? We don’t want that.

Heard of sortition?

Recently, I was listening to the "Freakonomics" podcast on sortition, and that got me thinking about the idea that people in power aren’t elected, but chosen by lottery.

Hear me out, democracy was apparently birthed by the ancient Greeks, and as a father of three children who are named Athena, Alethea and Achilles, I consider myself a self-professed expert on the Greeks (emphasis on the self-professed).

We always thought that the Greeks also started elections and voting. They did have elections, but not in the way that we think of it today.

For the most part, when it comes to actual legislative and governance, Athens was administered by the Council of 500 (Boule). These are 500 men who form the executive that does all this work.

Were these people elected? No, they were chosen via sortition. Every year, 500 people were chosen by drawing lots to be in the council. There were 10 tribes in Athens, and each one contributed 50 people so no one would dominate. Each council member could only serve for one year and a maximum of two terms.

What this meant was that almost every man in Athens would have served in the Council of 500 at least once in their lifetimes. It also meant that the governance of Athens was done by ordinary people, just like me and you, instead of professional politicians whose careers focus on winning elections.

Shura similarity

I realised this is similar to the Islamic concept of shura, where there is a committee (majlis shura) that decides on legislation and governance in a society.

Both concepts were formed to prevent autocracy or authoritarian rule, and encourage community decision-making.

The ancient Greeks were afraid that wealthy and powerful people could influence voting (they still had elections for military generals, etc), and so that’s why they developed sortition.

The development of shura is based on the same belief that there needs to be a collective to make decisions so it isn’t just based on those in power.

Sortition in action

Experiments have been done with sortition. Countries like Canada, New Zealand and Australia practise compulsory jury duty, which is a form of sortition, and more often than not, those who are picked take their responsibility seriously.

South Korea and France have citizens’ councils that advise on policy and political agendas.

It definitely sounds like a good idea, but I understand that whatever system we put in place, there will always be pros and cons. We're only human after all. But because we are human, we are also naturally inclined to want to improve our lives and society.

Whether it is more idealistic can only be known if we try. Even if we don’t implement it wholly, we could try it at a more local level, such as in our local councils and municipalities.

As it is, we don’t have elections for these areas, so why not give sortition a go? There's nothing to lose.

Malaysia has always been unique, down to our form of democracy and politics. If we try this out, we could be setting a standard for democracy.

We can chart our own way with this, but that's just my opinion. It'd be interesting to see what other Malaysians think about this.

ZAN AZLEE is a writer, documentary filmmaker, journalist and academic. Visit fatbidin.com to view his work.

The views expressed here are those of the author/contributor and do not necessarily represent the views of Malaysiakini.



