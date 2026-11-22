Putrajaya has been urged to clarify whether Turkiye had agreed to accept 10,000 Rohingya refugees from Malaysia, after Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s announcement of the proposal was deleted from Facebook without explanation.

Migration specialist Mahi Ramakrishnan called on the government to disclose the terms of any agreement and explain the legal status and protections the refugees would receive in Turkiye.

“The Malaysian government owes the public, and more importantly the Rohingya refugees concerned, a full explanation,” the journalist-turned-documentary filmmaker told Malaysiakini.

“So what exactly has Malaysia secured? Is there a formal agreement between the two governments, a preliminary understanding, or was this simply a proposal that had not been finalised?” she asked.

Mahi said the timing of the announcement, which came a day after the International Court of Justice found that Myanmar had committed genocide against the Rohingya in northern Rakhine State during its 2017 military operations, made the need for clarification particularly urgent.

“If the announcement was premature, the government should say so. If an agreement exists, publish its terms and explain the safeguards,” she stressed.

Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi

In his Nov 20 post, Zahid said the cabinet had approved a proposal to resettle 10,000 Rohingya refugees in Turkiye through a three- to six-month technical and vocational education and training (TVET) programme.

Zahid, who chairs a cabinet committee overseeing migrant workers and refugee issues, also said Turkiye had agreed to receive them.

Reuters reported that it had been unable to reach Zahid’s office for comment.

AFP reported that several Malaysian media outlets also appeared to have taken down their initial reports. Turkiye’s Foreign Ministry said yesterday that it had taken note of the deletion.

Meanwhile, Euronews’ Turkish service questioned whether an agreement had been finalised, highlighting several unanswered questions, including who would fund the programme, where the training would take place, and whether participants would be allowed to settle permanently in Turkiye.

Former Klang MP Charles Santiago said the proposal could equip Rohingya refugees with skills while offering them safe passage to a third country.

Former Klang MP Charles Santiago

However, Charles, who is co-chair of Asean Parliamentarians for Human Rights, questioned who would fund the training and why refugees could not put those skills to use in Malaysia.

He also suggested that the removal of Zahid’s post might reflect differences between the deputy prime minister’s approach and Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s position on returning Rohingya refugees to Myanmar.

Who gets selected?

North-South Initiative executive director Adrian Pereira said Malaysia would need a reliable mechanism to determine who qualifies as a refugee and how participants would be selected.

He also questioned the legal basis for any agreement, given that Malaysia is not a party to the 1951 Refugee Convention or its 1967 Protocol.

Pereira called for clarity on the protections Turkiye would provide and stressed that Rohingya refugees should be involved in designing the programme and giving their “free, prior, and informed consent”.

“No one should be forced to choose training, education, or work that is not of their choice.

“We hope refugees will be given options where they can decide,” he told Malaysiakini.

North-South Initiative executive director Adrian Pereira

His concerns over how refugees would be identified and selected come amid changes to Malaysia’s refugee registration system, which could further complicate the process of determining who qualifies for the proposed programme.

The government’s Dokumen Pendaftaran Pelarian (DPP, or Refugee Registration Document) programme is already underway, but Pereira questioned its accuracy and effectiveness in the absence of checks or audits.

On Nov 18, the UN refugee agency said it had stopped registering new asylum seekers following the Malaysian government’s decision to proceed with the DPP.

However, the agency said it would continue processing resettlement cases.