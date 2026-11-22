BN chairperson Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has announced that the coalition would reinstate the goods and services tax (GST) if it manages to reclaim Putrajaya.

Speaking at the 4th general assembly of the 30th MCA central delegates at Wisma MCA, the deputy prime minister also urged MCA to be "strong" in championing the agenda.

He lamented that Malaysia was being left behind under the sales and service tax (SST) system, while other countries had forged ahead.

"GST must be reinstated. This is not about claiming that SST is supposedly fairer or more focused.

“GST is implemented in more than 170 countries. We are the only country left behind, implementing SST. We are looking backwards. Bossku did the best he could back then," Zahid said, referring to former prime minister Najib Abdul Razak, under whose leadership the GST was introduced.

“I am determined, together with my colleagues in BN, that if we return to Putrajaya, we will immediately reinstate GST in the country's economic system," he told the MCA delegates today.

This is for the people's interests and to strengthen the economy, Zahid added.

At the Umno general assembly in September, the party president vowed to reinstate the GST at a reasonable rate.

​Zahid had said that the measure must be carried out by restructuring the tax regime in line with economic needs and the people's interests.

​"We will realign the nation's priorities, our set of priorities. Starting with restructuring the tax regime, let's switch the taxation system back to GST!" he said.

Govt says not now

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim previously said the government is ready to examine any proposals to reintroduce GST, but it maintains its stance that the tax is unsuitable for now.

Malaysia introduced the GST at six percent on April 1, 2015, to replace the SST.

However, the GST was abolished on June 1, 2018, following a change of government after the 14th general election, before the SST was reintroduced on Sept 1 of the same year.

GST is a multi-stage consumption tax imposed along the supply chain, whereas SST imposes sales tax at specific stages and service tax on taxable services.