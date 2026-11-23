COMMENT | The Kota Bharu Syariah High Court today heard a case of a trans woman seeking trial for a charge under Section 18 of the previous Kelantan Syariah Criminal Offences Enactment 2019, which criminalises trans women for “changing gender”.

The Kelantan State Syariah Prosecution Department today amended the changing gender charge to “posing as a woman” under Section 19. Justice for Sisters (JFS) calls on the new “posing as a woman" charge to be dropped immediately.

Both laws are deeply problematic and violate fundamental rights safeguarded under the Federal Constitution. Neither provision has a basis in evidence, science, lived experiences or rights. Both provisions are based on gendered disinformation, which attempts to forcibly enforce the notion that gender is binary and erases the existence of trans and gender diverse people.

Section 19: Posing as a woman

Section 19 criminalises trans women based on their gender expression and identity under the guise of “posing as a woman”. This provision can be found in all states in Malaysia. However, unlike other states, the amended provision in Kelantan criminalises trans women based on their gender in public places and in private places that can be accessed by the public, limiting their ability and spaces to be themselves.

In 2014, the Court of Appeal found a similar law criminalising “posing as a woman” in Negeri Sembilan null and void, as it violated the right to equality, non-discrimination, dignity, freedom of movement and expression safeguarded under the Federal Constitution. While the Federal Court subsequently set aside the decision on procedural grounds, several years later, in Alma Nudo Atenza, a nine-judge panel of the Federal Court characterised the Federal Court’s earlier decision as per incuriam (wrongly decided), indicating that there had been no procedural error on the part of the Court of Appeal or the applicants.

Section 18: changing gender

The changing gender provision penalises a person who changes their gender as well as others who support such changes, which could include medical professionals. The provision is blatantly unconstitutional, as it violates Article 8, which prohibits gender-based discrimination and guarantees equality before the law, as well as Article 5, which upholds personal liberties, including privacy and dignity.

The provision truly encapsulates the unnecessary and excessive intrusion of the government into private, intimate and personal aspects of our lives that do not concern the state at all. It also raises questions about how a gender change is determined. This provision allows the state to carry out unnecessary bodily examinations, including medical tests, to determine a person's gender.

Violation of right to self-determine identity

These laws deeply violate the ability of trans and gender diverse people to self-determine their identity, to exercise bodily autonomy, and to access the health care services they need. Gender transition can be life-saving for trans, intersex and gender diverse people.

Research shows that a gender-affirming social, medical and legal environment can significantly improve overall mental health and well-being and reduce harms ranging from depression to suicidal ideation. The mental health harms caused by being unable to transition and express their gender identity have a systemic impact on academic and workplace performance, and on the ability to participate fully in everyday life as who they are.

JFS calls for all charges against trans women in Kelantan to be dropped, and for the laws to be reviewed and placed under a moratorium.

We are also deeply concerned by the media’s sensational coverage of the court case, and other court cases involving trans women. The media must maintain ethical, factual and rights-based reporting. The media, as a check and balance and independent entity, must interrogate the issues and harms caused by the laws. We strongly urge the media to end tabloid practices, including the persistent pursuit of capturing trans women’s photos.

JFS has documented severe impacts, including self-harm, as a result of such media reporting. We urge the media to stop misgendering trans women and use the right terms such as wanita transgender and trans women. For more information on the right terms, please refer to our media guide .

The views expressed here are those of the author/contributor and do not necessarily represent the views of Malaysiakini.