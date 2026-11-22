National shuttlers Tee Kai Wun-Man Wei Chong and Pearly Tan-M Thinaah brought double joy to the nation today, securing the Super 500 Hong Kong Open crown in their respective disciplines at the Kai Tak Arena.

Tee-Man were in top form, defeating Asian Games gold medallists Leo Rolly Carnando-Daniel Marthin 21-19, 21-18 in just under 40 minutes to end the nation’s men’s doubles drought going back to 1999.

Cheah Soon Kit-Yap Kim Hock were the last national men’s pairing to win the title.

While the first set was closely contested, the second set was much in Tee-Man’s favour as they raced to a 14-4 lead before the Indonesians rallied to narrow the gap to 16-19. The world number nine managed to close out the match, relief and elation palpable on their faces.

The Hong Kong Open win marks the second title of the year for the pair, who captured the Super 750 French Open title in October.

Pearly Tan and M Thinaah

As for Tan-Thinaah, they overpowered unseeded Japanese Sumire Nakade-Miyu Takahashi 22-20, 21-16 despite facing some adversity throughout the match.

Nakade-Takahashi proved to be formidable adversaries, matching the world number four shot for shot. In the end, Nakade’s return landed long, handing the Malaysians their second Hong Kong Open win.

The title also capped an impressive run for Tan-Thinaah, who did not drop a set en route to the final.