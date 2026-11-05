LETTER | The National Union of Journalists Peninsular Malaysia (NUJ) expresses serious concern over the uncertainty facing employees of Media Mulia Sdn Bhd.

This comes following the company’s announcement of a restructuring and rationalisation exercise involving Utusan Malaysia and Kosmo!.

Reports indicate that nearly 100 employees have been placed under a paid leave programme as part of the company’s strategic review.

NUJ acknowledges that media organisations are operating under intense financial and industry pressures, particularly as audiences and advertising shift towards digital platforms.

We recognise that companies may need to review their business models and operations to remain viable.

However, the welfare, job security and dignity of media workers cannot be treated as secondary considerations.

Employees affected by this exercise deserve clear, timely and accurate information on the purpose of the restructuring, the criteria used to determine who is affected, duration and terms of the paid leave programme, and what it means for their employment status, income and future livelihoods.

Engage meaningfully

NUJ urges Media Mulia management to engage directly and meaningfully with affected employees and their representatives.

Any commitment to protect employees’ welfare and rights must be translated into concrete action, including transparent communication, fair consultation, and full compliance with employment laws and contractual obligations.

We urge all stakeholders to prioritise a resolution that protects the livelihoods of journalists and media workers.

A sustainable media industry must be built on sustainable employment. Difficult business decisions may sometimes be unavoidable, but they must never come at the expense of transparency, fairness and meaningful consultation with the workers who sustain these newsrooms.

NUJ stands ready to work with Media Mulia, affected employees, government agencies and other stakeholders to seek a fair, transparent and humane resolution.

Writer is the general secretary of National Union of Journalists Peninsular Malaysia.

The views expressed here are those of the author/contributor and do not necessarily represent the views of Malaysiakini.