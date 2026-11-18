LETTER | Malaysian Advancement Party (MAP) questions the fairness of Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad's (KTMB) recruitment process. How else can KTMB explain the apparent lack of Indian Malaysians among its employees?

Indians were once the backbone of the construction, operation and maintenance of the Malayan railway network under British colonial rule.

South Indian labourers performed the heavy physical work of surveying lines, forming embankments, laying ballast and permanent tracks, and erecting railway stations, locomotive sheds and signal systems.

They also served as technicians and administrators.

During World War II, around 75,000 Indian Malayan labourers were forcibly recruited by the Japanese to build the 415-kilometre Siam–Burma Death Railway.

Indian Malayans working at the Death Railway

Around 45,000 Indians Malayans died under brutal conditions. Japanese compensation never reached the survivors or the families and children of those who died.

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Indian Malayan railway workers also played an important role in the early labour union movement in Malaya.

In particular, S Packirisamy, the then-general secretary of the Railwaymen’s Union of Malaya (RUM), led the 1962–1963 railway strike, which secured the transition from daily-rated wages to monthly-paid employment for 12,000 railway workers, of whom reportedly 10,000 were Indians.

The strike also achieved better salaries, annual increments, improved provident fund contributions, better annual leave, medical benefits and employment security.

This was a major victory for railway employees.

Ensure fair representation

Hence, we urge KTMB to review its recruitment practices to ensure fair representation of all races, with due recognition of the Indian community’s contribution.

MAP’s demands are as follows:

KTMB to publish the number of Indian employees in its workforce;

Disclose Indian representation in management and senior technical positions;

Recruit Indian youth and provide them with access to railway engineering apprenticeships and training;

Monitor recruitment by private railway contractors to ensure equal employment opportunities;

The Transport Ministry to commission a review of employment representation across KTMB, MRT Corp, Rapid KL, and railway maintenance contractors.

MAP reminds KTMB to recognise the historical contribution of Indian railway workers, who gave their blood, sweat, tears and lives to build the railway system the country enjoys today.

Writer is the deputy president of Malaysian Advancement Party.

The views expressed here are those of the author/contributor and do not necessarily represent the views of Malaysiakini.