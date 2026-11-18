Umno has berated former DAP lawmaker Tony Pua for publishing a copy of the declassified Pardons Board meeting minutes concerning Najib Abdul Razak's house arrest order.

In a statement, Umno secretary-general Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki accused Pua of insulting the Yang di-Pertuan Agong and deliberately inciting public debate over the ruler's prerogative powers to grant pardons.

"It appears that Pua continues to exploit the royal pardon proceedings as a political weapon, showing absolutely no respect for the sanctity of the institution of constitutional monarchy," he said.

Asyraf (above, left) also questioned whether the document had been declassified in accordance with proper procedures and whether the Yang di-Pertuan Agong's consent had been obtained beforehand.

He said that although there was an established process for declassifying government documents, Umno believed that any matter directly concerning Pardons Board proceedings chaired by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong should first be referred to the ruler for his consent.

Najib Abdul Razak

As such, Umno demanded that the government immediately explain the process and legal basis for declassifying the meeting minutes, as well as identify the parties responsible for approving the move, Asyraf added.

"Should there have been any breach of the law or procedures, firm action must be taken immediately to defend the sovereignty of the Malay rulers, the supremacy of the Constitution and respect for the prerogative powers of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong," he said.

Earlier today, Pua, a former Damansara MP, uploaded a series of images on his Facebook account purportedly showing excerpts from the minutes of the Federal Territories Pardons Board meeting on Sept 18.

In his post, Pua said the minutes showed that the Yang di-Pertuan Agong had granted Najib, a former prime minister, clemency against the advice of the attorney-general and the government's official position.

He also claimed that the document showed Minister in the Prime Minister's Department (Federal Territories) Hannah Yeoh had initially refused to sign it but eventually complied after being instructed by the king.

Azalina wants clarity

In a separate statement, Umno information chief Azalina Othman Said urged the relevant authorities to issue an official explanation on the declassification of the meeting minutes.

Among other things, she sought clarification on the reasons for the declassification and the authority under which it was carried out.

"Is the copy that has gone viral the same as the official document?

"Does the declassification cover the entire meeting minutes, including the relevant appendices, or only certain sections?" asked Azalina, who is also the minister in the Prime Minister's Department (Law and Institutional Reform).