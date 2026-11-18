Ten former Negeri Sembilan state executive councillors have withdrawn an originating summons they filed at the Seremban High Court on Oct 5, in which they sought to challenge the validity of the gazette revoking their appointments.

In an online proceeding today, lawyer Hafarizam Harun informed judge Roz Mawar Rozain that the withdrawal was due to the resignation tendered by Menteri Besar Ismail Lasim two days ago.

“The reason for the withdrawal, my ladyship, is that things have been overtaken by events and that the state executive councillors, in line with the constitutional provisions, when an MB resigns, the entire exco would also fall or dissolve.

“That’s all I have to say,” said Hafarizam.

He emphasised that his clients, the plaintiffs in the suit, have decided that the suit must be withdrawn in view of the constitutional provision and Ismail’s tendering of his resignation.

He added that the plaintiffs’ withdrawal was despite the Yang di-Pertuan Besar Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir having yet to approve Ismail’s resignation.

Negeri Sembilan Yang di-Pertuan Besar Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir

Besides the originating summons, Hafarizam confirmed that the plaintiffs would also withdraw a separate suit filed in the Federal Court on Oct 14.

The same plaintiffs previously filed the motion seeking the apex court’s determination on constitutional questions linked to the state’s constitutional provision, pursuant to their originating summons.

Hafarizam added that the parties have agreed to RM20,000 costs each for the first and second defendants - the Negeri Sembilan state secretary and state government, respectively - as well as RM8,000 costs to the Council of the Yang di-Pertuan Besar and the Ruling Chiefs (Dewan Keadilan dan Undang, or DKU).

The plaintiffs in the suit were Faizal Ramli, Zaifulbahri Idris, Mustapha Nagoor, Siow Kong Choon, Siti Nur Umaira Hasim, Asna Amin, Razi Ali, Suhaimizan Bizar, Fairuz Isa, and Razali Abu Samah.

Lawyers Cyrus Das, Razlan Hadri Zulkifli, and Steven Thiru appeared for the first, second, and third defendants, respectively, in today’s proceedings, where they agreed to the costs and consented to the withdrawal.

Royal imbroglio

The 10 former excos filed the challenge in October, contending that the revocation of their appointments by Tuanku Muhriz was made without the advice of the menteri besar.

At the time of the filing, the originating summons was supported by 10 affidavits from each former exco and an additional affidavit affirmed by Ismail.

On Aug 3, a day after taking his oath as menteri besar before the state ruler, Ismail met with a disputed faction of the Undang Yang Empat (territorial chieftains) and rival claimant to the throne, Tunku Nadzaruddin Tuanku Ja’afar.

Tunku Nadzaruddin Tuanku Ja’afar

In the meeting, he signed a document endorsing an April 19 proclamation by the chieftains to depose Tuanku Muhriz.

When the matter came to light on Sept 6, Ismail claimed he signed the document under duress and pledged his loyalty to Tuanku Muhriz.

However, on Sept 15, an exco meeting chaired by Ismail decided to recognise Tunku Nadzaruddin as Yang di-Pertuan Besar, after which Ismail maintained that shifted stance.

Tuanku Muhriz then revoked the appointments of the 10 exco members on Sept 21 for allegedly breaching their oath of office, and instructed Ismail to submit a new list of exco candidates for royal consent.

On Nov 16, BN secretary-general Zambry Abd Kadir said Ismail tendered his resignation to Tuanku Muhriz, with a copy of the letter sent to BN chairperson Ahmad Zahidi Hamidi.

However, Malaysiakini reported yesterday that a source close to Ismail claimed that the menteri besar had neither resigned nor submitted any such letter to the state palace.