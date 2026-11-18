Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar Ismail Lasim remains in office amid an ongoing controversy over his purported resignation letter.

His press secretary, Fasha Musthafa, confirmed this when contacted earlier this afternoon.

"So far, Ismail still carries out his duties as the menteri besar as usual.

"He is attending meetings and discussions as scheduled," Fasha said in a text message.

This came after media reports claimed that Negeri Sembilan ruler Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir had instructed Ismail to remain in office during an audience yesterday.

However, Fasha declined to comment on the purported resignation or the alleged royal directive, saying he had no information on the matter.

A source close to the menteri besar indicated that reports of Tuanku Muhriz instructing Ismail to continue carrying out his duties were accurate.

The individual, however, declined to elaborate.

Resignation controversy

Ismail's position as menteri besar came under scrutiny after BN secretary-general Zambry Abd Kadir announced on Monday evening that Ismail had tendered his resignation in a letter dated Nov 16.

However, the Negeri Sembilan comptroller of the royal household said in a statement yesterday that the palace had yet to verify its authenticity.

It also stressed that any resignation by the menteri besar must be submitted to the Yang di-Pertuan Besar and would only take effect with the ruler's consent.

A source subsequently claimed that Ismail had not submitted the purported resignation letter to the palace.

The controversy was further fuelled by a screenshot of an Instagram story that went viral, purportedly posted by one of Ismail's children, questioning the circumstances surrounding the announcement of the menteri besar's supposed resignation.