Declassified: Agong wanted house arrest for Najib despite objections
Meeting minutes from the Federal Territories Pardons Board hearing where Najib Abdul Razak was granted house arrest have been declassified and confirm that the Yang di-Pertuan Agong assented to granting the former prime minister house arrest despite objections.
Malaysiakini received the minutes from a well-placed source. Malaysiakini was also made to understand that the documents were declassified for court purposes, in response to the Bar Council’s legal challenge against the house arrest order.
However, the documents...
Meeting minutes from the Federal Territories Pardons Board hearing where Najib Abdul Razak was granted house arrest have been declassified and confirm that the Yang di-Pertuan Agong assented to granting the former prime minister house arrest despite objections.
Malaysiakini received the minutes from a well-placed source. The portal was also made to understand that the documents were declassified for court purposes, in response to the Bar Council’s legal challenge against the house arrest order.
However, the documents do not appear to have been filed in court as of this morning.
Malaysiakini has contacted Attorney-General Dusuki Mokhtar, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Hannah Yeoh, the Prime Minister’s Office, the Bar Council and its lawyers, and Najib’s lawyers for comment.
According to the minutes, Dusuki said there was no legal basis for house arrest.
He also said granting house arrest would have major implications for the government in terms of political stability, economic conditions, investments, and the country’s international image.
He stressed that Najib - referred to as the convict (banduan) in the minutes - must serve out their full prison sentence.
Yeoh then said she shared a similar view, reiterating her previous stance on the matter.
Other board members also raised concerns about granting Najib house arrest. Despite this, the king, Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar, ultimately decided to grant house arrest on the condition that RM50 million was paid.
The board then went over a draft of house arrest standard operating procedures, with the Agong making two edits - changing the word “isteri” (wife) to “isteri-isteri” (wives) - regarding those allowed to stay with Najib during house arrest.
The other edit was to remove a clause that would have allowed Najib to host or participate in events if he secured prior written approval from the Prison Department director-general.
READ MORE: Family can stay with Najib during house arrest, ex-PM also asked for 2nd home: Saifuddin
Yeoh and Dusuki did not weigh in on the SOPs as they were against the house arrest order.
Minister wanted someone else to sign
Meanwhile, Yeoh, in response to a false pardon decision circulating on social media, suggested in the meeting that another person besides her sign off on the board’s decision, such as the chief secretary to the government.
She again cited the major political impact on the government.
However, the Agong pointed out that the chief secretary was not a Pardons Board member and ordered Yeoh to carry out her duties and sign the conditional pardon order.
The full minutes are as follows:
Why did Madani propose a house arrest bill, conveniently timed with Najib's addendum? Why did Najib get all these DNAAs these past years? Why did Anwar and YDPA appoint Azam Baki 3x? It is clear there is a golongan atasan, there is us marhaen, and there is a class of "reformati" politicians that claim they're doing their best. This is Hannah Yeoh's best? DAP is being tossed like a ragdoll and says nothing, does nothing, and pretends "nothing else is possible". Can I please have a party that won't turn into MCA?
Is there any reason to have Pardon Board anymore when majority members' advice can be rejected?
If board Members views not taken into account. It's better let 1 person decide
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