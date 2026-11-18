Meeting minutes from the Federal Territories Pardons Board hearing where Najib Abdul Razak was granted house arrest have been declassified and confirm that the Yang di-Pertuan Agong assented to granting the former prime minister house arrest despite objections.

Malaysiakini received the minutes from a well-placed source. The portal was also made to understand that the documents were declassified for court purposes, in response to the Bar Council’s legal challenge against the house arrest order.

However, the documents do not appear to have been filed in court as of this morning.

Malaysiakini has contacted Attorney-General Dusuki Mokhtar, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Hannah Yeoh, the Prime Minister’s Office, the Bar Council and its lawyers, and Najib’s lawyers for comment.

According to the minutes, Dusuki said there was no legal basis for house arrest.

He also said granting house arrest would have major implications for the government in terms of political stability, economic conditions, investments, and the country’s international image.

Attorney-General Dusuki Mokhtar

He stressed that Najib - referred to as the convict (banduan) in the minutes - must serve out their full prison sentence.

Yeoh then said she shared a similar view, reiterating her previous stance on the matter.

Other board members also raised concerns about granting Najib house arrest. Despite this, the king, Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar, ultimately decided to grant house arrest on the condition that RM50 million was paid.

The board then went over a draft of house arrest standard operating procedures, with the Agong making two edits - changing the word “isteri” (wife) to “isteri-isteri” (wives) - regarding those allowed to stay with Najib during house arrest.

The other edit was to remove a clause that would have allowed Najib to host or participate in events if he secured prior written approval from the Prison Department director-general.

READ MORE: Family can stay with Najib during house arrest, ex-PM also asked for 2nd home: Saifuddin

Yeoh and Dusuki did not weigh in on the SOPs as they were against the house arrest order.

Minister wanted someone else to sign

Meanwhile, Yeoh, in response to a false pardon decision circulating on social media, suggested in the meeting that another person besides her sign off on the board’s decision, such as the chief secretary to the government.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Hannah Yeoh

She again cited the major political impact on the government.

However, the Agong pointed out that the chief secretary was not a Pardons Board member and ordered Yeoh to carry out her duties and sign the conditional pardon order.

The full minutes are as follows:



