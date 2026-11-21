LETTER | In 2019, Segambut MP Hannah Yeoh stood with Taman Rimba Kiara residents who were demanding greater accountability over a proposed development at the place.

As the minister responsible for the federal territories today, she should apply the same standard to Bandar Madani Bukit Jalil.

On Nov 2, Yeoh informed Parliament that the Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) had granted four planning approvals, including one covering 4,218 affordable housing units.

The Bukit Jalil Micro-Development Control Plan is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2027, while the traffic management plan is expected in February 2027.

What evidence did DBKL rely on to grant those approvals while both plans were still being prepared?

The proposed 17,000 housing units must be assessed alongside developments already completed, under construction or approved in neighbouring areas.

READ MORE: Bukit Jalil residents say no to Anwar's Bandar Madani vision

Residents want to know whether existing roads, public transport, schools, healthcare facilities, recreational spaces and other public amenities can serve the combined increase in population.

Smart traffic lights, road upgrades and better public transport may help. Each proposed measure should come with a clear timetable, confirmed funding, a responsible agency and measurable targets.

Public scrutiny

The underlying traffic assessments should also be open to public scrutiny, including their assumptions about peak-hour congestion, future traffic volumes, access points, pedestrian safety and nearby developments.

Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming

Therefore, we call on the Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming, Kuala Lumpur mayor Fadlun Mak Ujud, Yeoh and the federal government to clarify their respective responsibilities and answer four questions, as follows:

Will the government publish the Bukit Jalil Micro-Development Control Plan and the relevant traffic impact assessments, including their assumptions and projections?

How did DBKL determine that the approved developments comply with the Kuala Lumpur Local Plan 2040 and applicable planning guidelines, and that local infrastructure can accommodate their cumulative impact?

Will DBKL withhold further planning approvals until an independent assessment demonstrates that existing and planned infrastructure can support the proposed development?

Will affected residents have a meaningful opportunity to review the findings, submit objections and influence planning decisions while changes are still possible? Will DBKL publish its reasons for accepting or rejecting those objections?

The standard Yeoh championed at Taman Rimba Kiara should apply equally in Bukit Jalil. Residents deserve to see the evidence behind the approvals already granted and to have a meaningful say before further decisions are made.

Writer is the chairperson of the Residents’ Association of BK 6B/8 and president of Malaysia Chinese Chamber of Commerce.

The views expressed here are those of the author/contributor and do not necessarily represent the views of Malaysiakini.