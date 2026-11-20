Kota Melaka MP Khoo Poay Tiong has drawn criticism from both political allies and opponents over his Facebook remarks questioning Terengganu's Friday prayer policy, which he claimed imposed a blanket two-hour closure on businesses.

In a Facebook post today, Khoo shared photographs of two notices: one issued by the Kuala Terengganu City Council (MBKT) and displayed at a 7-Eleven outlet, and another informing customers of the store's temporary closure to allow its Muslim staff to attend Friday prayers.

"Under the administration of MBKT, overseen by one of the potential future prime ministers, Dr Sam, all business premises are instructed to suspend operations every Friday from 12.30pm to 2.30pm, with all commercial activities prohibited," he wrote, taking aim at Terengganu Menteri Besar Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar.

Khoo said violations could attract a fine of up to RM2,000, imprisonment of up to one year, or both, while MBKT could also revoke business licences and order the closure of offending premises.

He described the directive as an example of PAS' conservative religious policies affecting public governance, arguing that applying it uniformly to businesses would infringe on the freedom of non-Muslims to operate their businesses.

While acknowledging the importance of Friday prayers, he said a more comprehensive policy was needed to avoid affecting non-Muslim businesses.

However, the policy, which dates back to 2014, requires supermarkets, restaurants, eateries, and food stalls owned by Muslims to close for two hours during Friday prayers.

In a clarification issued in January 2024, MBKT said non-Muslim-owned food premises could operate as usual unless they employed Muslim workers, who must be given time to attend Friday prayers. Premises operated by female workers could also apply for special permission to remain open.

Harapan allies rebuke Khoo

In a joint statement today, 13 Muslim DAP grassroots members criticised Khoo for his remarks, saying he should have understood the local context and consulted the party's grassroots leaders before commenting publicly.

They also pointed out that the policy was not new, describing his remarks as "fearmongering" that could provide ammunition to political opponents and undermine public confidence in DAP and Pakatan Harapan.

While acknowledging that leaders had the right to criticise policies, they said such criticism must be grounded in facts, sound judgement and an understanding of local circumstances.

Separately, Hang Tuah Jaya MP and Deputy Higher Education Minister Adam Adli called on Khoo to apologise and retract his remarks.

Hang Tuah Jaya MP and Deputy Higher Education Minister Adam Adli

He argued that Terengganu's elected legislature and executive had the mandate to enact such laws, which should be respected just as other states' mandates should be.

Adam also cited verse nine of Surah al-Jumu'ah, which requires Muslim men to suspend commercial activities when called to Friday prayers.

Amanah National Youth executive committee member Fadhli Umar Aminolhuda similarly defended the directive, describing it as a local authority policy reflecting the religious practices and demographic makeup of Kuala Terengganu.

He cited figures showing that the district has 229,781 residents, while bumiputeras make up 97.6 percent of Terengganu's population, including 95 percent Malays, 2.1 percent Chinese, and 0.2 percent Indians.

Fadhli argued that respecting Friday prayer times was therefore reasonable and consistent with the wishes of the local community.

He also questioned Khoo's criticism by drawing a comparison with widespread business closures during Chinese New Year, which he said were accepted by the Malay community without complaint.

Fadhli also urged Khoo to retract his remarks, apologise, and reconsider his understanding of the issue.

Meanwhile, PAS Malaysia Youth's Islamic Outreach and Defence Committee chairperson Sukri Omar described Khoo's remarks as disrespectful towards Muslims, saying the Kota Melaka MP had no mandate to dictate Terengganu's administrative policies.

PAS Malaysia Youth's Islamic Outreach and Defence Committee chairperson Sukri Omar

He also took a swipe at DAP over Harapan's performance in the Malacca state election on Nov 14, in which the coalition won only four of the 28 state assembly seats.

"Learn from that result," he added.

Khoo clarifies criticism

In a subsequent Facebook post, Khoo said his criticism was directed at the blanket enforcement of the business closure order, not at Friday prayers or Terengganu's religious practices.

He maintained that the MBKT notice appeared to direct all business premises, including non-Muslim-owned establishments, to close from 12.30pm to 2.30pm, under threat of fines, imprisonment or the revocation of business licences.

He challenged his critics to consider whether such enforcement would be appropriate in Malacca under a BN-Perikatan Nasional state government, and what its implications would be for businesses run by people of different races.

Khoo said Malacca's multiracial, multi-religious and multicultural makeup meant these considerations had to be taken into account when formulating policies.

He stressed that he had no intention of belittling religious practices or touching on religious sensitivities, but was questioning a policy and its enforcement that he believed could affect the non-Muslim community.

He added that mutual respect for religious beliefs and practices must go hand in hand with safeguarding the interests and harmony of Malacca's diverse society.