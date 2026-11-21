Twenty-four of the 25 Negeri Sembilan BN and Perikatan Nasional (PN) state assemblypersons have reached a consensus to abide by any directive from the top leadership and party decisions to resolve the ongoing political crisis in the state.

State BN chief Mohamad Hasan said the consensus was reached at a special meeting at Wisma Umno Negeri Sembilan yesterday.

“At this special meeting, all the assemblypersons, including PN lawmakers, reached a consensus to abide by and comply with any directive from the top leadership and party decisions.

“This is to ensure that the political crisis currently facing the state can be resolved promptly for the stability and prosperity of the people,” he said in a statement.

Mohamad (above), who is also BN deputy chairperson, chaired the meeting, which began at 9pm and lasted more than two hours.

Mohamad said two assemblypersons currently abroad Fairuz Isa (Serting) and Razali Abu Samah (Sikamat) - also expressed their full support for any decision made.

However, Juasseh lawmaker and Menteri Besar Ismail Lasim did not attend the meeting.

Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar Ismail Lasim

At a press conference earlier yesterday, Ismail said the Yang Dipertuan Besar of Negeri Sembilan, Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir, had directed him to continue carrying out his duties to ensure continuity in the state administration.

He also claimed that he neither submitted nor consented to the submission of the resignation letter to Tuanku Muhriz, adding that the letter had been kept by his party leadership.

'Prove your majority'

Subsequently, the Negeri Sembilan palace clarified that it did not ask Ismail to remain as menteri besar, stressing that he must prove he commands continued majority support in the state legislative assembly to determine his position, in line with constitutional conventions and provisions.

Comptroller of the Royal Household Azizi Mohamad Ali said the matter requires resolution, following Ismail’s audience with Tuanku Muhriz at Istana Hinggap yesterday.

The controversy over Ismail’s position arose on Nov 16, when BN secretary-general Zambry Abd Kadir announced in a statement uploaded on BN’s official Facebook page that the menteri besar had resigned.

Zambry said BN chairperson Ahmad Zahid Hamidi had received a copy of the resignation letter purportedly addressed and sent to Tuanku Muhriz.

On Tuesday, the palace clarified that a menteri besar’s resignation could only take effect with the consent of Tuanku Muhriz, in accordance with the state constitution.

- Bernama