N Sembilan political tussle: Twenty-four state BN, PN reps vow to back party leaderships' directive
Twenty-four of the 25 Negeri Sembilan BN and Perikatan Nasional (PN) state assemblypersons have reached a consensus to abide by any directive from the top leadership and party decisions to resolve the ongoing political crisis in the state.
State BN chief Mohamad Hasan said the consensus was reached at a special meeting at Wisma Umno Negeri Sembilan yesterday...
Twenty-four of the 25 Negeri Sembilan BN and Perikatan Nasional (PN) state assemblypersons have reached a consensus to abide by any directive from the top leadership and party decisions to resolve the ongoing political crisis in the state.
State BN chief Mohamad Hasan said the consensus was reached at a special meeting at Wisma Umno Negeri Sembilan yesterday.
“At this special meeting, all the assemblypersons, including PN lawmakers, reached a consensus to abide by and comply with any directive from the top leadership and party decisions.
“This is to ensure that the political crisis currently facing the state can be resolved promptly for the stability and prosperity of the people,” he said in a statement.
Mohamad (above), who is also BN deputy chairperson, chaired the meeting, which began at 9pm and lasted more than two hours.
Mohamad said two assemblypersons currently abroad Fairuz Isa (Serting) and Razali Abu Samah (Sikamat) - also expressed their full support for any decision made.
However, Juasseh lawmaker and Menteri Besar Ismail Lasim did not attend the meeting.
At a press conference earlier yesterday, Ismail said the Yang Dipertuan Besar of Negeri Sembilan, Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir, had directed him to continue carrying out his duties to ensure continuity in the state administration.
He also claimed that he neither submitted nor consented to the submission of the resignation letter to Tuanku Muhriz, adding that the letter had been kept by his party leadership.
'Prove your majority'
Subsequently, the Negeri Sembilan palace clarified that it did not ask Ismail to remain as menteri besar, stressing that he must prove he commands continued majority support in the state legislative assembly to determine his position, in line with constitutional conventions and provisions.
Comptroller of the Royal Household Azizi Mohamad Ali said the matter requires resolution, following Ismail’s audience with Tuanku Muhriz at Istana Hinggap yesterday.
The controversy over Ismail’s position arose on Nov 16, when BN secretary-general Zambry Abd Kadir announced in a statement uploaded on BN’s official Facebook page that the menteri besar had resigned.
Zambry said BN chairperson Ahmad Zahid Hamidi had received a copy of the resignation letter purportedly addressed and sent to Tuanku Muhriz.
On Tuesday, the palace clarified that a menteri besar’s resignation could only take effect with the consent of Tuanku Muhriz, in accordance with the state constitution.
- Bernama
abide by and comply with any directive from the top leadership and party decisions? Oh dear, N9 MB Ismail in trouble
Kesetiaan kepada Raja and Negara . Who fell short?
I think Tuanku Muhriz was right to ask Ismail Lasim to show that he still has the confidence of the state assembly. BN says he resigned. Ismail says he never submitted the letter or gave anyone permission to do so. Now 24 assemblypersons say they will follow their party leaders. After all that, the people of Negeri Sembilan are still waiting for a straight answer. Who has the support to govern their state? If Ismail has the numbers, let him show them. If the 24 have decided their position, let them state it clearly and put it on the record. They were elected by people who have every right to know where they stand. I want stability for Negeri Sembilan too. It starts with settling this openly, respecting the role of Tuanku Muhriz and getting back to the work the rakyat elected them to do. The people of Negeri Sembilan should be able to hear where their own representatives stand from the representatives themselves.
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