DAP MP Syahredzan Johan has questioned Umno’s move in submitting Menteri Besar Ismail Lasim’s resignation letter, describing it as an attempt to mislead the Yang di-Pertuan Besar of Negeri Sembilan, Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir.

The DAP vice-chairperson said this came after Ismail clarified that he had never agreed for the resignation letter to be submitted, as opposed to the announcement made by the BN secretary-general on Nov 16.

"The person himself never sent the letter, never agreed for the letter to be sent, yet it was peddled as if he had stepped down.

"Previously, there was an attempt to remove Tuanku Muhriz, and now an attempt to deceive him? Umno must answer," Syahredzan (above) said in a social media post today.

The Bangi MP was commenting on the latest development following Tuanku Muhriz’s consent for Ismail to continue serving as menteri besar after an audience with the ruler this morning at Istana Hinggap.

Negeri Sembilan MB Ismail Lasim

Speaking at a press conference at his official residence in Seremban today, Ismail said he had neither submitted nor consented to the submission of a resignation letter dated Nov 16 to Tuanku Muhriz.

“The Yang di-Pertuan Besar of Negeri Sembilan decreed during the audience session earlier that I continue my service and responsibilities as the menteri besar of Negeri Sembilan to ensure the continuity of administration and that the interests of the people and this state are safeguarded," he said.

Disputed announcement

On Nov 16, BN secretary-general Zambry Abd Kadir announced Ismail's resignation as Negeri Sembilan menteri besar.

He stated that coalition chairperson Ahmad Zahid Hamidi received a copy of the resignation letter dated the same day, addressed to Tuanku Muhriz, and would submit a proposal for a replacement candidate to the ruler.

Zambry Abd Kadir

However, a source close to the MB told Malaysiakini on Nov 17 that Ismail had neither resigned nor submitted a resignation letter to the palace.

On the same day, the Negeri Sembilan palace stated that the authenticity of the letter had yet to be verified.



