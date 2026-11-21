Negeri Sembilan Pakatan Harapan has challenged BN and Perikatan Nasional to retract their election campaign allegations against the coalition following Menteri Besar Ismail Lasim’s reversal of his position on the bid to remove state ruler Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir.

Ismail yesterday pledged loyalty to the Yang di-Pertuan Besar and declared that the April 19 proclamation seeking the ruler’s removal had no legal effect.

This marked a reversal of his September position, when he said his administration accepted the proclamation and had instructed the state secretary to proceed with gazetting it.

His U-turn comes as he faces a leadership crisis, with the palace requiring him to prove that he still commands majority support in the state assembly.

The Negeri Sembilan Harapan state leadership council said Ismail (above) was now adopting the same position for which the coalition had been criticised during the state election campaign.

“If defending the position of His Royal Highness Tuanku Muhriz is now the government’s commitment, why was Harapan questioned and attacked when it took the same position?” the council said in a statement today.

It cited allegations that DAP controlled the palace, Harapan leaders had meddled in customary affairs, and Islam was under threat under the previous administration.

“If BN-PN has evidence to support its earlier claims, it should make it public. Otherwise, the allegations should be withdrawn and the record set straight,” it said.

During the campaign in July, Rembau Umno information chief Shukri Shamsuddin claimed that DAP controlled the palace and wielded power over the state.

The palace subsequently reaffirmed its political neutrality and urged parties to keep the royal institution out of their election campaigns.

The council has also called on Ismail to explain his role in the dispute over the proclamation.

Malaysiakini reported on Nov 14 that the Juasseh assemblyperson and 10 dismissed excos had withdrawn their Sept 17 submission to the Conference of Rulers disputing Tuanku Muhriz’s position.

Palace wants proof of majority

Ismail denied submitting or authorising the submission of a resignation letter dated Nov 16, after BN announced that he had stepped down.

The palace said yesterday that Ismail must demonstrate that he still commands majority support in the state assembly and submit a proposed exco line-up before a date can be set for the next assembly sitting and the tabling of Negeri Sembilan's Budget 2027.

BN and PN won 25 of the assembly’s 36 seats in August, leaving Harapan with 11.

Bernama reported state BN chairperson Mohamad Hasan saying that, in a meeting last night, 24 of the 25 BN and PN assemblypersons had agreed to abide by their party leaders’ decisions on resolving the impasse.

Ismail was absent from the meeting.