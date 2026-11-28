LETTER | When I was in Form Six, one of the individuals who had a profound influence on my thinking and worldview was Chandra Muzaffar.

It all began when I attended one of his talks at the Cultural Hall, Jalan Colony, Ipoh. I was captivated by his speech. I was particularly impressed by his ability to switch effortlessly between Malay and English.

At that moment, I was not only fascinated by his command of both languages but also deeply drawn to the substance of his speech.

It was only after his speech ended and he received thunderous applause from the audience that I realised Chandra was actually wheelchair-bound. This discovery made my respect and admiration for him grow many times over.

Chandra also had a distinctive intellectual appearance. The round spectacles he wore gave him a personality that was both striking and impressive.

That experience also inspired me to start reading Aliran Monthly. As it happened, my uncle, Ulaganathan, worked at Ganesh Printers, where the magazine was printed.

He would often give me free copies. That was how I began following Aliran Monthly and eventually became an avid reader of the publication.

‘Radical magazine’

At the time, I regarded Aliran as one of the most radical magazines around. It was among the publications bold enough to criticise and challenge Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s administration.

In a political climate that was far from open, such courage was certainly not something ordinary.

While I was studying at Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM), I was once reading Aliran at Pusanika when a university administrator approached me and advised me to be careful about reading the magazine.

He warned that I could be arrested under the Internal Security Act (ISA) simply for reading it!

Chandra himself had once been detained under the ISA. However, there were also those who criticised him over what they perceived to be his position on police actions in the ISA controversy and several other issues.

In my view, Chandra's greatest contribution was his thinking and position on international politics, opposition to imperialism and the relationships between the world's major powers.

When I eventually became involved in activism myself, the breadth of his thinking and firmness of his convictions on international issues had a profound impact on me.

Thank you, Chandra, for helping to shape my thinking and convictions on international politics. Thank you also for reminding us of the importance of having the courage to stand up for what we believe is right.

Writer is the deputy chairperson of Parti Sosialis Malaysia.

The views expressed here are those of the author/contributor and do not necessarily represent the views of Malaysiakini.