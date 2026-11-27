Negeri Sembilan Umno chairperson Jalaluddin Alias has brushed off claims that he is disappointed over not being appointed as menteri besar.

Instead, Jalaluddin (above) described the narrative surrounding his alleged disappointment as mere propaganda pushed by his detractors.

“You can see I am fine. I do not harbour any disappointment whatsoever.

“As for my critics and others stirring up the issue, that is their job - otherwise they would have nothing else to do,” he told reporters after the swearing-in ceremony for the state exco in Seremban today.

The six assemblypersons sworn in before Yang di-Pertuan Besar Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir were Suhaimi Aini (Kota), Zaidy Abdul Kadir (Jeram Padang), Ridzuan Ahmad (Gemas), Abdul Fatah Zakaria (Bagan Pinang), Qayyum Abd Jalil (Senaling), and Koh Kim Swee (Repah).

Commenting further, the Jelebu MP said what mattered most was that the political crisis in the state had come to an end, with the focus now on safeguarding the people’s welfare.

He added that the decision on who is appointed menteri besar falls strictly under the jurisdiction of the Yang di-Pertuan Besar and the BN chairperson.

During the Negeri Sembilan state election campaign last July, BN chairperson Ahmad Zahid Hamidi had named Jalaluddin as the coalition's menteri besar candidate should BN secure a victory.

Following BN's win in the Aug 1 polls, Zahid submitted three names, including Jalaluddin's, to the Negeri Sembilan palace for consideration.

However, Tuanku Muhriz consented to the appointment of Juasseh assemblyperson Ismail Lasim as the new menteri besar.