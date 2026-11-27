Low-cost aviation company AirAsia has confirmed temporarily shifting its salary payment schedules to the end of each month for employees in Malaysia until March next year, with the embattled airline citing operational adjustments.

The internal payroll adjustment came as AirAsia faces growing financial pressures amid skyrocketing jet fuel costs, with Putrajaya previously affirming that it has yet to ink any agreement to provide the largest budget airline in Southeast Asia with financial support.

In a statement to New Straits Times today, AirAsia Group Bhd chief executive officer Tharumalingam Kanagalingam, widely known as Bo Lingam, assured that salaries would continue to be paid in full as the adjustment does not affect employees’ salary entitlements.

“We recognise that any change to the usual payment schedule may require adjustment for our ‘Allstars’ (employees) and we appreciate their understanding and patience as we complete this transition,” he was quoted as saying.

Earlier today, Reuters reported that the salary payments for the five-month period under the adjusted schedule will be made on the 30th of each month or the last day of February.

Bo Lingam

Citing an internal email it sighted, the news agency said two people familiar with the matter had confirmed the email’s contents, with one of the sources noting that AirAsia had previously paid salaries earlier in the second half of each month.

The report came on the heels of AirAsia Philippines Pilots’ Union filing notice of a strike after 90 pilots were retrenched, with the airline justifying the reduction to its workforce by citing sustained pressure on its operating costs.

Speaking in the Dewan Rakyat’s special chambers yesterday, Finance Minister II Amir Hamzah Azizan reiterated that the government has made no agreement or commitment to provide financial assistance to AirAsia, including through loan guarantees or an injection of public funds.

Amir Hamzah Azizan

However, he said that if needed, the government may consider intervening to support AirAsia if its financial difficulties worsen, with Putrajaya prepared to safeguard public funds and ensure no disruptions to connectivity.

In the event of Malaysia agreeing to provide such support, Amir said the government will require AirAsia to prioritise it over other lenders.

Quarterly losses

Previously, AirAsia said it is seeking RM1 billion from international debt markets and RM700 million in local credit facilities.

AirAsia has since posted a third straight quarterly loss, though the shortfall was smaller than in the preceding quarter. The airline's cash and bank balances stood at RM905 million as of Sept 30, a five percent decline from the end of June.

READ MORE: AirAsia trims capacity, tightens costs, raises fares amid fuel pressure

In an investor presentation accompanying the results, AirAsia reportedly said it was moving to conserve cash by suspending unviable routes and handing back 25 aircraft to lessors.

It added that more planes could leave its fleet in 2027, with a creditor restructuring underway as part of efforts to reset the business before it starts rebuilding in 2028.

Bo also said earlier this week that the third-quarter numbers suggest “the worst is behind us”, cautioning, however, that fuel costs were expected to climb further in the fourth quarter.