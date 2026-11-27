Renowned political scientist and social activist Chandra Muzaffar died today at the age of 79.

His death was confirmed by the PKR leadership council, The Star reported.

Born in Kedah on March 10, 1947, Chandra had written various books on universal justice, human rights, and dialogue of civilisations - apart from being active in social advocacy and community welfare work through NGOs.

Among other things, Chandra had founded the social reform group Aliran Kesedaran Negara (Aliran) in 1977.

His contributions to the nation include serving as a political science lecturer at Universiti Sains Malaysia from 1970 to 1983.

He also helped set up the Centre for Civilisational Dialogue at Universiti Malaya in 1997 and was appointed its founding director.

Following Anwar Ibrahim’s sacking as deputy prime minister in 1999, Chandra joined politics and became the deputy president of Keadilan, PKR’s precursor.

His sole venture into election was in 1999, when he contested in the general election that year for the Bandar Tun Razak parliamentary seat.

While a total of 21,049 ballots were cast in his favour, Chandra eventually lost to BN’s Tan Chai Ho, who won by a wafer-thin majority of 1,224 votes.

He stepped down from the post in 2001, assuring that he would continue to address important domestic issues from time to time.

Chandra remained vocal on issues of governance, human rights and inter-ethnic relations, going on to be appointed chairperson of Yayasan 1Malaysia’s board of trustees in 2009 and becoming the president of the International Movement for a Just World (Just).

READ MORE: People's determination key success to a corruption-free society