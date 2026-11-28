GPS bags 29 seats uncontested, 13 short of outright win
SARAWAK POLLS | It’s only day one of the Sarawak election campaign and Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) has already won at least 29 seats, just 13 short of winning the election outright.
The outcome was confirmed by the Election Commission in a statement.
SARAWAK POLLS | It’s only day one of the Sarawak election campaign and Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) has already won at least 29 seats, just 13 short of winning the election outright.
The outcome was confirmed by the Election Commission in a statement.
Sarawak state assembly has 82 seats and a party or coalition needs 42 for a win.
The winners include GPS chairperson Abang Johari Openg (Gedong), as well as his deputies Awang Tengah Ali Hasan (Bukit Sari) and Douglas Uggah Embas (Bukit Saban).
Other seats GPS won uncontested include: Tanjong Datu, Pantai Damai, Tupong, Samariang, Satok, Asajaya, Muara Tuang, Sadong Jaya, Sebuyau, Lingga, Beting Maro, Saribas, Layar, and Kuala Rajang, among others.
On the other hand, Progressive Democratic Party president Tiong King Sing is facing Sarawak Native People's Party's (PBDS) Stanley Pua Anak Api @ Japang in Dudong.
Similarly, DAP's Chong Chieng Jen finds himself in a three-cornered fight to regain Kota Sentosa, which he had held since 2006 until GPS wrested it away in the 2021 state election.
Speaking at a press conference, EC chairperson Ramlan Harun said GPS had surpassed the previous state record of 19 uncontested victories, set in 1979.
"This is part of the democratic process. Whoever wants to contest and who doesn't. Our role is to provide the platform," he was quoted as saying by The Vibes.
[More to follow]
If Warisan can do better, change the government.
Absurd democracy! Just thank Anwar for this capitulation to GPS’ demands.
Dont tel me Abang Jo stiil has an unforgiveable heart towards DAP “s LGE for his past.commentso Swak’s finncial position .As a statesman,he should have the state and the nation ‘ interest in his mind and not his price and nego.If he professes multi racism, mertitocracy,transparency and rule of law,then join those parties that embrace these ideals not the racist UMNO and religious extremist PAS.
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