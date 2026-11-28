



SARAWAK POLLS | It’s only day one of the Sarawak election campaign and Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) has already won at least 29 seats, just 13 short of winning the election outright.

The outcome was confirmed by the Election Commission in a statement.

Sarawak state assembly has 82 seats and a party or coalition needs 42 for a win.

The winners include GPS chairperson Abang Johari Openg (Gedong), as well as his deputies Awang Tengah Ali Hasan (Bukit Sari) and Douglas Uggah Embas (Bukit Saban).

Other seats GPS won uncontested include: Tanjong Datu, Pantai Damai, Tupong, Samariang, Satok, Asajaya, Muara Tuang, Sadong Jaya, Sebuyau, Lingga, Beting Maro, Saribas, Layar, and Kuala Rajang, among others.

Tiong King Sing

On the other hand, Progressive Democratic Party president Tiong King Sing is facing Sarawak Native People's Party's (PBDS) Stanley Pua Anak Api @ Japang in Dudong.

Similarly, DAP's Chong Chieng Jen finds himself in a three-cornered fight to regain Kota Sentosa, which he had held since 2006 until GPS wrested it away in the 2021 state election.

Speaking at a press conference, EC chairperson Ramlan Harun said GPS had surpassed the previous state record of 19 uncontested victories, set in 1979.

"This is part of the democratic process. Whoever wants to contest and who doesn't. Our role is to provide the platform," he was quoted as saying by The Vibes.

[More to follow]



