The Office of the Chief Registrar of the Federal Court of Malaysia stated that it is constantly alert and cooperating with relevant agencies to ensure that issues related to the e-Jamin system are resolved.

In a media statement today, the Chief Registrar’s Office said that in accordance with instructions given, the e-Jamin system continues to be used, pursuant to the exemption granted by the Finance Ministry.

“This is to ensure that judicial services are not affected,” the office said in a statement uploaded on the Malaysian Judiciary’s Facebook page.

The office also noted the conclusions and recommendations of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) report, which, among other things, stated that the office should formulate a long-term resolution plan for bail money management to avoid dependency on private vendors.

“The Chief Registrar’s Office is committed to ensuring that service delivery is not affected, alongside compliance with existing accounting regulations and the Federal Constitution, to establish an online bail management system in line with the Judiciary's objective to ensure access to justice is achieved,” it said.

READ MORE: PAC: RM130.8m bail money invested in operator's name, e-Jamin had no contract for years

Minister in the Prime Minister's Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Azalina Othman Said today said that the office must provide an official explanation regarding the PAC report and reprimand concerning the management issues of the e-Jamin system.

Previously, the PAC reported that the e-Jamin system, a court bail payment service under the office, had operated for five years since 2020 without an official contract with the federal government.

- Bernama



