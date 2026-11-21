Bersatu secretary-general Azmin Ali said today he would bring a proposal by Amanah secretary-general Faiz Fadzil for Pakatan Harapan to broaden its political cooperation to include Malay-based parties, including Bersatu, to his party's top leadership for consideration.

Azmin was speaking to Malaysiakini on the sidelines of Amanah's national convention in Shah Alam today, which he attended alongside Bersatu Youth chief Hilman Idham at the invitation of Amanah.

He said Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin had instructed both of them to accept the invitation.

The proposal, dubbed a “big tent” approach, aims to strengthen Harapan's support among Malay voters ahead of the 16th general election.

“We will get more details and bring it to the party leadership to consider and decide what steps to take,” Azmin said.

He added that the proposed political realignment should give voters a wider choice, with parties focusing on their performance and the country's interests.

Amanah deputy president Mujahid Yusof Rawa greeting Bersatu secretary-general Azmin Ali at the Amanah national convention today

Talks still at an early stage

Faiz raised the proposal at Amanah's Youth convention in Sepang yesterday, arguing that the government's performance in managing the economy and running the country had yet to translate fully into voter support.

“Given the current situation, we need to open up the big tent. We need to bring Malay parties on board.

“We cannot just talk about our own agenda. We must look at the political realities and how we can build greater strength to face the next election,” he said, as reported by Malaysia Gazette.

Faiz also cited the 2018 general election, when Bersatu was part of Harapan, as an example of the party's role in securing Malay support.

His proposal comes after Amanah lost all seven seats it contested in the Nov 14 Malacca state election, including Bukit Katil, the only seat it won in the 2021 polls.

Incumbent Adly Zahari lost the seat by 6,607 votes to PAS candidate Ridzuan Sarif, who contested under the Perikatan Nasional banner.

DAP retained all four of Harapan's seats, while BN won 21 and PN took three.

Malacca Pakatan Harapan chairperson Adly Zahari is the Alor Gajah MP and a former deputy defence minister

Asked about the proposal at today's convention, Amanah president Mohamad Sabu said discussions between party leaders had so far been informal, with no decision reached.

Bersatu had been exploring possible political cooperation even before the Malacca polls.

In September, Muhyiddin confirmed that Bersatu had held meetings with several parties to discuss a new political alignment ahead of GE16.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim also confirmed that Bersatu had expressed interest in working with Harapan.

Before the Malacca polls, Azmin said Bersatu had been left out of PN's seat negotiations. The party subsequently contested under its own logo but lost all seven seats, including four where Harapan did not field candidates. Azmin was also reported to have campaigned for Amanah.

Cooperation already taking shape

While the proposed big tent arrangement remains at an early stage, Bersatu's cooperation with Harapan-led governments is already taking shape at both federal and state levels.

In Selangor, Azmin, who is also the opposition leader, said there had been no further developments in discussions between Bersatu and the state government over a confidence and supply agreement (CSA).

Selangor Menteri Besar and PKR vice-president Amirudin Shari

Although no deadline had been set for finalising the agreement, he believed it should have been concluded before the RM3.3 billion Selangor Budget 2027 was tabled on Nov 13.

All 11 Bersatu assemblypersons supported the budget during yesterday's vote, he said, adding that the party's backing was driven by the interests of Selangor residents, particularly in addressing the flooding crisis.

“That has been Bersatu's clear and consistent position even without a CSA. The interests of the people of Selangor come first,” he said.

On Nov 16, Azmin said he had submitted the CSA proposal to Menteri Besar Amirudin Shari for review. Amirudin previously said Bersatu's 11 assemblypersons would support the state government as a bloc under a potential agreement while remaining in the opposition.

At the federal level, the government signed a CSA on Oct 29 with six Bersatu MPs led by Muhyiddin, as well as seven other MPs. The agreement covers support for budget votes and motions relating to confidence in the government.