Govt: Median wage for professionals RM6k, could get S$7k in S'pore
Putrajaya's research has indicated that Malaysian professionals could be earning significantly more if they worked in Singapore.
It's a problem the government is trying to tackle via various programmes aimed at retaining talent.
In a written parliamentary reply dated yesterday, Human Resources Minister R Ramanan said...
Putrajaya's research has indicated that Malaysian professionals could be earning significantly more if they worked in Singapore.
It's a problem the government is trying to tackle via various programmes aimed at retaining talent.
In a written parliamentary reply dated yesterday, Human Resources Minister R Ramanan said the Statistics Department's 2025 wage survey found that the median wage of professionals is RM6,124 per month.
In comparison, a study by TalentCorp found that the majority of Malaysian professionals working in Singapore can earn between S$4,001 (RM12,773) and S$7,000 (RM22,348) a month.
The same study found that Malaysian professionals with specialised skills, particularly in the IT sector, could earn more than SG$10,000 (RM31,926) if they worked in the city state.
To tackle this, Ramanan said the government is driving wage growth through its progressive wage policy programme.
In its current form, the programme is meant to increase the wages of those earning below RM5,000.
Other initiatives
Another initiative to retain Malaysian professionals is the Knowledge Worker incentives at the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone.
This incentive applies a flat personal income tax rate of 15 percent to those employed by companies that operate in the zone. The measure is meant to attract Singapore-based companies to relocate to Johor to cut company costs, while increasing wages for locals.
For context, the income tax rate for those earning the professional median wage of RM6,124 a month in Malaysia would be 19 percent.
Additionally, TalentCorp's Returning Experts Programme also offers a 15 percent flat income tax rate to woo Malaysian professionals abroad, among other benefits.
If one is sceptical, you would have concluded that TalentCorp is just a way to appease the non Malays. In that sense, it is a waste of human and financial resources of the country unless we don't have a neighbour like Singapore who target and welcome talented Malaysians to work there. If you are a non Malay and you come from a M40 or B40 family, you can earn as much as triple your salary or more in Singapore as the income survey shows. How can you find a solution to retain a professional talent if salary is the main consideration, some who may need the salary to help their families out financially? The only solution is to improve our economy to support/justify an foreign exchange rate of at 1.5:1 or below instead of 3:1 currently due to our proximity to Singapore. Based on our present "abuse" of the NEP and discriminatory policies , it does seem impossible.
Again talking rubbish. What is root cause of people leaving? Do you think it is all to do with only salary? In first place, talent corporation is waste of rakyat's money. Instead of addressing the root cause, keep addressing the symptoms.
Nobody wants to work here.
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