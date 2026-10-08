The Finance Ministry said it only regulates existing licensed gambling activities and has not issued any new licences.

In a written parliamentary reply to Abd Ghani Ahmad (PN-Jerlun), the ministry said any move to amend existing gambling licensing policies must take into account the Federal Constitution and whether it would lead to an increase in unlicensed activities.

Ghani (below) had asked Finance Minister Anwar Ibrahim whether Putrajaya would abolish or limit gambling licence approvals to allow local authorities to ban gambling premises.

The reply came amid a push by the Kedah government for Putrajaya to help it reinstate a gambling ban in the state after a court overturned the ban.



The ministry stressed its commitment to evaluating current regulations and cooperating with enforcement authorities to ensure gambling operations remain within legal parameters.

Bid to ban



In 2023, Kedah became the third state to ban licensed gambling premises, with the others being PAS-led Kelantan and Terengganu.

However, a Court of Appeal ruling last year found that the regulation of gambling and lotteries falls exclusively under the Finance Ministry.

On Aug 12, the Federal Court rejected leave for an appeal, effectively ending the Kedah government’s efforts to ban gambling.

PAS and Putrajaya have since been embroiled in a verbal battle over the matter, with Menteri Besar Sanusi Nor telling Anwar that Kedahans would “curse” the prime minister if he allowed gambling activities to resume in the state.



In response, Anwar’s senior press secretary Tunku Nashrul Abaidah pointed out that the Perikatan Nasional government had increased special lottery draws from eight to 22 times a year.

“In contrast, it was Anwar, whom Sanusi has now insulted, in his capacity as prime minister and finance minister, who reduced the number back to eight times a year,” Nashrul said.