Fresh from a seven-day remand by the MACC, former Yayasan Bank Rakyat (YBR) chairperson Nazir Hussin Akhtar Hussin today insisted he had done nothing wrong over the foundation’s RM10 million investment in 2020.

The businessperson claimed YBR did not lose a single sen from the investment and instead made RM1.85 million in returns when it withdrew the funds in November 2022.

Nazir also denied that his elder brother, Mubarak Hussin, who was also remanded by MACC, owned the company in which YBR invested.

"First and foremost, I want to start with the most important matter, which is the funds. There was no 'sakau' (misappropriation) in this RM10 million investment by the foundation, and not a single sen was lost or misappropriated by anyone. This is very important.

"In fact, the foundation’s investment generated RM1.85 million in 'hibah' (returns) over the investment period.

"What is important is that everyone has been questioning the matter and portraying it as though the RM10 million had disappeared.

"The RM10 million has not been lost, there were no losses, and the money has not disappeared," Nazir (below) told a press conference at a restaurant in Kuala Lumpur.

Also present were Mubarak and their lawyers, Arif Azmi and Johan Radzi.

The brothers were remanded by MACC on Oct 1 to facilitate investigations into YBR’s investment in an investment company allegedly owned by Mubarak.

The anti-graft agency also raided their homes and seized 15 luxury cars worth about RM31 million and 12 high-powered motorcycles valued at about RM5 million as part of its investigation.

According to news reports, Mubarak was released on Oct 5 after his remand order expired, while Nazir’s remand was extended by two days until yesterday.

'Abuse of process'

Nazir said MACC had accused him of abusing his position and power as YBR chairperson to direct the investment into the company, whose name has not been disclosed.

He denied that the company was owned by Mubarak, saying his brother only invested in it several months after YBR had done so.

"What the rakyat and media friends here should know is that, when I was the chairperson of YBR, we had carried out all the due diligence and followed good governance practices before making the investment.

"There was no wrongdoing or negligence here. The investment was made according to due process and within the authority given," Nazir said.

He added that he was prepared to face the law if there had been any breach of it.

Nazir also accused MACC of abusing its powers by raiding their homes and treating them "like serious criminals".

He said the investment had previously been scrutinised through an internal audit after YBR received a poison-pen letter, and was subsequently investigated by the MACC in 2022.

He claimed both probes found no wrongdoing involving the foundation or himself.

"They (MACC) already have all the documents. But why now, after four years, do this?

"If they did not have the documents needed, they could visit the foundation’s office at any time. If they had any doubts, they could simply call me to assist in the investigation or record my statement," he said.

'Frivolous' questions

Nazir also questioned the decision to remand him for seven days, claiming he was questioned about the YBR case for only several hours on the fourth day.

During the other days, he claimed investigators asked him questions he considered "frivolous", including questions relating to politics.

However, he declined to elaborate on the questions he considered frivolous or political, including whether they were related to his time in Umno.

Nazir is a former Umno Youth exco member and former Titiwangsa Umno division youth chief. He was sacked by the party in 2023.

He also questioned MACC’s decision to post a video of him and Mubarak during the remand process, featuring audio from a scene in P Ramlee’s "Ali Baba Bujang Lapok" movie in which the 40 thieves celebrate in their hideout.

"Is this MACC or J-Kom?" he quipped, referring to the government’s Community Communications Department.

Nazir said the allegations and negative perception surrounding him and Mubarak had affected their businesses, adding that their lawyers were looking into the matter.