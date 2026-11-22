BN will reorganise the Negeri Sembilan state administration once the formation of the state government receives the royal assent of the Yang di-Pertuan Besar, Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir.

According to BN chairperson Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, the coalition has also left the issue regarding the position of Menteri Besar Ismail Lasim to the wisdom of the palace.

"In my view, the interests of the people must be given priority, and if there are issues concerning custom (adat) or the Council of Justice and Laws (Dewan Keadilan dan Undang - DKU), those are matters that BN and Umno should not interfere with.

"We leave those matters to be resolved by the relevant parties, though ensuring the smooth administration of the Negeri Sembilan government - especially ahead of the legislative sitting to table the 2027 budget - must be done," he told the media after officiating the MCA annual general assembly in Kuala Lumpur today.

Also present at the event was MCA president Wee Ka Siong.

Zahid further stated that BN and Umno will continue to seek royal consent for the state assembly sitting to be convened.

No resignation letter

It was reported that Ismail had denied submitting a resignation letter to the ruler or authorising its submission, following an earlier announcement by BN regarding his resignation.

Ismail Lasim

"I neither submitted nor gave consent for the letter to be presented to His Royal Highness.

"I did not agree to this letter being sent, and I did not personally send any letter to Tuanku," he said during a press conference at his official residence in Seremban.

On Nov 20, Ismail claimed that Muhriz had ordered him to continue his tenure as menteri besar.

However, the Negeri Sembilan palace has rejected this claim and instead asked Ismail to demonstrate that he still commands majority support.

The menteri besar was also instructed to submit a list of state exco members for Tuanku Muhriz’s consideration.