YOURSAY | 'Hard road is getting reforms implemented, fixing mistakes and staying accountable when things become unpopular.'

Bersama’s Budget 2027: Not ‘business as usual’, and what it would do instead

TEN10: Congratulations and well done to Bersama and the team behind the Kancil 2027 Shadow Budget.

This document not only presents a comprehensive fiscal framework but also demonstrates the courage to address long-standing structural challenges facing the nation, including low productivity, subsidy leakages, inadequate social protection, and long-term fiscal sustainability.

What is particularly commendable is its balanced approach between fiscal discipline and social welfare.

On one hand, proposals such as strengthening government revenues, establishing a systematic debt repayment mechanism, and enhancing transparency in investment incentives reflect a commitment to responsible public financial management.

On the other hand, initiatives such as targeted cash assistance, social pensions for senior citizens, child allowances, and improvements to the healthcare system demonstrate a genuine concern for the well-being of the people.

The budget also articulates a clear long-term vision by seeking to reduce dependence on foreign labour, raise wages for local workers, strengthen small and medium enterprises (SMEs), and expand the social safety net.

While some proposals may invite debate and warrant further analysis, the effort to present policy alternatives grounded in data, financial projections, and structural reforms deserves recognition and appreciation.

Kudos to the creators and contributors of the Kancil 2027 Shadow Budget for producing a thoughtful, bold, and forward-looking proposal.

Documents of this nature play an important role in fostering more mature public policy discussions and enriching the national conversation on Malaysia’s economic future and sustainable development. Let's support Bersama for a better future!

GanMu: A well-prepared budget reflecting a high level of professionalism in the team's approach, that covers every angle from the current position, how to address the issues and where we want to be moving forward.

This is exactly why we voted for Pakatan Harapan: to have the confidence, the audacity and competence to fearlessly make the drastic paradigm shift to bring about the desired changes.

With youth and energy on the side of Bersama, I am more than convinced that if elected to form the Malacca government for a start, this party will undoubtedly roll up its sleeves and hit the road running to deliver on its promises.

I am sure many voters will support this young, energetic team to deliver on its promises.

I wish them every success in their mission. Kudos to all the members of the team.

Boboi: Plenty of food for thought. There is heart and courage embedded here, a quality so lacking in Malaysian politics today.

This shadow budget addresses the numerous elephants in the room. It proposes pathways to overcome and still grow.

Such a body of work can only happen when competency is allowed a voice, unshackled and unthreatened.

By being free of coalition politics, Bersama offers its version of how Malaysia can progress.

I have no doubt DAP, with some of the finer minds in Malaysia's politics, could have offered its own compelling proposal.

An equally rich and thoughtful picture, perhaps.

Sadly, it is shackled, feels politically threatened, and hence is led by the nose by the self-aggrandising Madani machine.

Thank you, Bersama, for substantiating further your vision for a better Malaysia via this shadow budget.

Knucklehead2: At least this chap is being honest about the situation. Not like the fantasy budgets we get every October, packed with goodies and promises to please voters.

The reality is that the country is bleeding badly. We need hard truths and realistic solutions, not political wishful thinking.

Just a Malaysian: I feel for Bersama and their effort to flesh out the painful truth, but I fear this truth will fail them. Right now, ordinary Malaysians below the top 10 percent are suffering and in no mood to grind through more pain for the next 10 years to repair this battered ship. I wish them success.

BlueShark1548: First proposed budget to reduce our deficit. Rakyat will, however, face high Tenaga Nasional Berhad bills from 2027 and perhaps increases in other necessities.

It is right that those who buy more should be taxed more, save for necessities.

Education, employment, healthcare and our ageing population issues should be addressed.

BrownJaguar5869: Apparently, leaving the cabinet comes with an instant qualification to save the country.

Goods and services tax (GST) at five percent, scrap existing aid and subsidies, replace them with allowances, create another ministry, and promise lower debt.

Very impressive on paper. But who qualifies, how quickly will payments reach them, and what happens if the revenue falls short?

Will the new allowances arrive before families face higher costs?

These are questions people living from payday to payday cannot afford to leave unanswered.

The hard road is getting reforms implemented, fixing mistakes and staying accountable when things become unpopular.

Forgive me if former ministers who resigned from the jobs entrusted to them have not earned my confidence to deliver this grand rescue package.

You had the opportunity to demonstrate what you could deliver in government.

A shadow budget does not erase that record. To me, Bersama still looks like a "pecah undi" (vote-splitting) outfit, now selling itself as the nation’s saviour.

Before asking for our trust, explain why we should expect you to stay the course this time.

Ruslan Bahari@ BrownJaguar5869: As always, when outside the system they operated in previously, they become smarter than ever.

When they win, they say it cannot be done because A, B and C. Remember?

Rb: Bersama says budget may be difficult initially but strangely has not done the thing most Malaysians want.

Tax the extremely wealthy: the billionaires; increase taxes on luxury goods and cars. Don’t keep asking the poor to pay.

Where will this data come from? Another round of the Central Database System (Padu)?

Has anyone submitted their data for that?

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