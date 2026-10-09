A total of 12 politicians were granted a discharge not amounting to an acquittal (DNAA) in 19 criminal cases heard in the High Court, Sessions Courts, and Magistrates’ Courts nationwide between 2010 and July 2026.

Minister in the Prime Minister's Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Azalina Othman Said disclosed this in a written reply to the Dewan Rakyat yesterday.

She was responding to Pakatan Harapan's Labis MP Pang Hok Liong (below), who asked for the total number of criminal cases involving politicians and high-profile figures that resulted in a DNAA, as well as the individuals involved and the charges against them.

Azalina said the figures were compiled by the Office of the Chief Registrar of the Federal Court based on a review of court records for the period.

However, her reply did not identify the politicians or specify the charges against them, as requested by Pang.

Azalina explained that a DNAA does not absolve an accused person of the charges, as the case can still be reopened.

"Criminal cases are not subject to a statute of limitations like civil cases; thus, individuals granted a DNAA can still be re-prosecuted on the same charges if the prosecution decides to do so based on the facts, evidence, and developments of the case," she said.

For details on specific cases, Azalina advised Pang to refer to the Attorney-General's Chambers, which maintains records and information on prosecutions.

DNAAs involving high-profile figures

DNAA decisions involving political figures have previously sparked controversy, most notably in September 2023, when the Shah Alam High Court granted a DNAA to Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi on 47 charges of corruption, criminal breach of trust, and money laundering linked to Yayasan Akalbudi.

The decision followed an application by the prosecution, despite Zahid (below), who is a deputy prime minister, having been called to enter his defence in March 2022.

The government and the AGC maintained at the time that the decision was made independently, but opposition figures and others questioned its propriety.

Earlier, in May 2020, the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court granted a DNAA to Riza Aziz, the stepson of former prime minister Najib Abdul Razak, on five money laundering charges linked to 1MDB funds, after he agreed to return assets worth about US$107 million (RM437 million).