BUDGET 2027 | Staying true to his style as in previous years, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim utilised rare words and terms from various languages when tabling Budget 2027.

Appearing in the Dewan Rakyat clad in a light blue baju Melayu today, several interesting word quotes or terms spoken by him caught attention throughout the tabling of the national budget.

Among them was the phrase “segulai sejalai” to describe the spirit of unity in successfully organising the Formula 1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia recently.

The phrase from the Iban dialect means working together for a common objective.

In addition, Anwar also used another Iban word, “mansang”, which means progress or moving forward.

The Tambun MP also emphasised the word “waad” or “wa'ad”, an Arabic word which means promise or pledge. Anwar used the word to drive the point that the national budget is a “moral statement” or a “national waad” of a responsible government.

Other unique words used by the premier are:

“banjaran” - range/chain

“pranata” - institution or system

“inayat” - aid, protection or grace associated with divine blessings

“pemerataan” - the act of making something equitable, fair, or evenly spread.

“seyogia” - appropriate, qualified, ought to

“zeitgeist” (German) - spirit of the time

“dasawarsa” – decade

Quoting ancient wisdom

In addition, Anwar also quoted the Malay poet and historian, Raja Ali Haji, from “Gurindam 12” written in 1847, which reads:

“Hukum adil atas rakyat, tanda raja beroleh Inayat”. (Fair law upon the people is a sign the king received divine grace)

"This saying carries a deep and lasting meaning: that power is defined not by the greatness of position, but by the justice felt by the people.

"An authoritative government is not merely a strong government, but a government that understands the language of power must always be accompanied by trust and accountability," he said.

Anwar also quoted the great Tamil poet and philosopher, Thiruvalluvar, through his famous work “Thirukkural”, citing couplet 731, which states:

"Thalla vilaiyulum thakkaarum thaazhvilaach chelvarum servadhu naadu".

"The verse means that an ideal nation is one with bountiful yields from its land, high knowledge and character among its people, and prosperous without setting aside moral values.

"Evidently since ancient times, Thiruvalluvar reminded the people that the greatness of a nation lies not merely on abundant wealth and landmarks, but is also backed by wisdom, justice, and compassion," he added.

Anwar, who is also the PKR president, also quoted a great thinker who lived during the Tang Dynasty era (618-907 AD), expressing an allusion rich with wisdom in the poem “Shangtang Kaishi Song”.

"Bù jīng yī fān hán chè gǔ, zěn dé méi huā pū bí xiāng".

“The fragrance of plum blossoms will not emerge without first enduring the cold that pierces to the bone. This expresses a reality about human life and struggle, that great achievements do not arise from prolonged ease.

“Rather, they require perseverance, patience, and the willingness to face hardships," he said.