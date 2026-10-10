Budget 2027 balances growth, fiscal discipline, household support
Budget 2027 strikes a balance between supporting economic growth, easing cost of living pressures and maintaining fiscal discipline, while strengthening Malaysia’s investment ecosystem and long-term economic resilience, according to industry players and research institutions.
AmBank Group CEO Jamie Ling described Budget 2027 as a practical plan to sustain growth in a challenging global environment.
Budget 2027 strikes a balance between supporting economic growth, easing cost of living pressures and maintaining fiscal discipline, while strengthening Malaysia’s investment ecosystem and long-term economic resilience, according to industry players and research institutions.
AmBank Group CEO Jamie Ling described Budget 2027 as a practical plan to sustain growth in a challenging global environment.
"This is a budget of disciplined continuity. It supports growth without losing sight of fiscal responsibility. It also gives households and businesses greater confidence to plan, spend and invest," he said.
Ling said higher cash assistance, tax relief and wage-related measures should help protect household purchasing power and support private consumption.
He also highlighted investment measures covering strategic sectors, venture and mid-tier funds, digital infrastructure, energy transition and the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone, saying these initiatives could deepen Malaysia's role in regional supply chains and attract higher-value investments.
UOB Malaysia said the newly announced budget reflects a pragmatic balance between supporting growth, competitiveness and sustainability with fiscal responsibility.
“We are encouraged by the government's continued commitment to strengthening Malaysia's investment ecosystem through strategic investments in infrastructure, digitalisation, high-value industries and energy transition, which will enhance the country's long-term competitiveness and attractiveness to investors.
“The budget also provides timely support for the business community through targeted tax measures, investment facilitation, improved access to financing, small and medium enterprises development and the expansion of strategic cross-border economic corridors,” it said.
Higher energy-related fiscal costs
Moody's Ratings senior ratings associate Arjun Khaitan said Budget 2027 balances additional support for households facing higher energy and living costs with continued fiscal consolidation.
He said Malaysia's strong economic performance and improving fiscal position provide capacity to absorb higher energy-related fiscal costs.
However, Khaitan said additional support measures and pre-election spending pressures could limit the pace of fiscal consolidation next year, although Moody's expects the government to maintain its medium-term commitment to a fiscal deficit of three percent of GDP.
At the same time, higher contributions from Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas), continued subsidy rationalisation and improved spending efficiency would help mitigate these challenges and support fiscal consolidation.
Khazanah Research Institute (KRI) said Budget 2027 comes at a time when geopolitical tensions, higher energy prices and disruptions to global supply chains are putting pressure on households, businesses and public finances.
It said strengthening Malaysia's capacity to absorb external shocks would be crucial in maintaining household well-being and ensuring the government retains sufficient fiscal space to respond to future disruptions.
On business competitiveness, KRI said targeted support for domestic semiconductor and manufacturing firms, alongside better access to financing, digitalisation, innovation and market expansion could strengthen local capabilities and reduce dependence on trade-exposed foreign direct investment.
- Bernama
Budget 2027 is a budget that takes care of all citizens, balances national development, and manages public finances responsibly. In previous years, MCA President Wee Ka Siong was always critical of Anwar's budgets, but this time he did not say a single negative response. He welcomed the increase in personal income tax relief from RM9,000 to RM12,000 and even expressed gratitude to the government for fully funding the construction of the new SJK(C) in Bandar Mahkota Cheras. When even the MCA President has nothing negative to criticise, it shows that this budget is definately good for nation.
For ordinary families like mine, a good budget must help us manage today’s expenses while building better opportunities for the future. Budget 2027 appears to take both seriously, alongside the need to keep public finances in order. Household assistance gives people breathing room. Investment in local businesses, technology and infrastructure can help create better jobs and wages. Both matter to families trying to make ends meet. The assessments reported here are encouraging. Moody’s caution about spending pressures also deserves attention. Supporting households while reducing the deficit is a difficult balance, and the government deserves credit for pursuing both. Now comes delivery. Assistance must reach those who need it, investments must produce real opportunities, and spending must be transparent. That is how families will judge whether this budget succeeds.
Thank you PMX. Whatever people say, I'm still behind you. You have always put the rakyat above and beyond your own interest despite unpopularity. I see both sides NM and MM lambasting you over things that have no substance-- namely 3R- and forgetting the real things that matter. You have steered the country through volatile global caused by middle east and US conflicts when other countries were struggling with sky rocketing oil price, we are enjoying low oil prices and relatively stable domestic consumer prices. You are well respected internationally, our corruption index ranking CPI rose in just the 3 years you are PM, internationally people can see your worth. But sadly because of all the trash toxic politics created by social media (the opposition and your enemies who hate you so much), it is unfortunate that they hv managed to brainwash the rakyat. To me, after a string of fake non performing not to mention sakau ex PMs, DSAI is the only functioning performing PM the country needs now.
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