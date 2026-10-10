Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi was accorded a state welcoming ceremony at Istana Negara today on the occasion of his first state visit to Malaysia since assuming office in June 2014, at the invitation of Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar.

Sultan Ibrahim graciously welcomed the arrival of El-Sisi at 10.08am.

Also in attendance were Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, Defence Minister Khaled Nordin, Foreign Minister Mohamad Hasan, and Investment, Trade, and Industry Minister Johari Abdul Ghani.

Following the welcoming ceremony, El-Sisi (below) inspected a guard of honour comprising 28 officers and personnel from the First Battalion of the Royal Ranger Regiment.

The welcoming ceremony at the Istana Negara parade square began with a rendition of the national anthems of both countries by the Royal Ranger Regiment band led by Captain Fahmy Harun, followed by a 21-gun salute by the 41st Battery of the Royal Artillery Regiment.

The Egyptian president then inspected a guard of honour comprising five officers and 89 personnel from the three branches of the Malaysian Armed Forces, namely the Malaysian Army, the Royal Malaysian Navy, and the Royal Malaysian Air Force, led by Waqiyudin Abd Rahman.

His Majesty then granted an audience to El-Sisi and the Egyptian delegation and witnessed a presentation of royal tokens of appreciation ceremony at Dewan Seri Maharaja.

Sultan Ibrahim then hosted a state banquet at the Grand Banquet Hall in honour of El-Sisi and the Egyptian government delegation.

Bilateral meeting

El-Sisi’s visit is the first by an Egyptian president to Malaysia for nearly three decades. The last visit, by former president Hosni Mubarak, took place in November 1997 when he attended the G-15 Summit in Kuala Lumpur. Mubarak also undertook an official visit as the Egyptian Vice President in 1979.

Wisma Putra, in a statement on Friday, said El-Sisi, who is accompanied by cabinet ministers and senior Egyptian government officials, is also scheduled to hold a bilateral meeting with Anwar to take stock of progress in bilateral cooperation and exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual interest.

Both leaders will then witness the exchange of memoranda of understanding between Malaysia and Egypt, followed by an official hi-tea at Seri Perdana Complex hosted by the prime minister at Seri Perdana Complex.

Malaysia and Egypt have established diplomatic relations since 1959.

In 2025, Egypt was Malaysia’s seventh-largest trading partner in Africa.

Malaysia’s total trade with Egypt was valued at RM3.08 billion (US$0.72 billion), with exports valued at RM2.55 billion (US$600 million) and imports at RM530 million (US$120 million).

From January to August 2026, total trade between the two countries increased by 74.7 per cent to RM3.49 billion (US$870 million).

- Bernama



