Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim today expressed his appreciation to Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi for personally facilitating Malaysia's humanitarian assistance to Palestinians, including efforts to bring injured victims from Gaza to Malaysia for medical treatment.

Anwar said Egypt had extended significant support to Malaysia's humanitarian initiatives, with coordination facilitated directly through the Egyptian President's office and the country's military intelligence.

While acknowledging that Malaysia's contributions were modest compared with Egypt's extensive humanitarian efforts for Palestinians, Anwar said Cairo's cooperation had been instrumental in enabling Malaysia to deliver assistance.

"I am happy to say that you have also assisted us enormously in many of our efforts to provide assistance, in a small way, not comparable to what Egypt has done.

"You have given so much help and assistance to the Palestinians, but in a small way, we did, and we did it through you and through your office personally," Anwar said at a joint press conference with El-Sisi at the Seri Perdana Complex in Putrajaya today.

Meanwhile, Anwar said his discussions with El-Sisi also touched on pressing international developments, including unresolved tensions surrounding the Strait of Hormuz and the implications for Iran.

The premier also reiterated Malaysia's firm stance against the atrocities inflicted upon Palestinians, particularly the violence perpetrated by Israel in Gaza.

"We have taken a strong position vis-a-vis the atrocities inflicted upon the people of Palestine and Gaza due to the intransigence and the violence perpetrated by Israel," he said.

El-Sisi is undertaking a state visit to Malaysia from Oct 9 to 10 at the invitation of Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar.

The visit marks his first state visit to Malaysia since assuming office in 2014 and represents a significant step towards elevating Malaysia-Egypt relations to a strategic partnership after more than six decades of diplomatic ties.

Bilateral trade

Bilateral trade between Malaysia and Egypt surged by 74.7 per cent to RM3.49 billion (US$0.87 billion) in the first eight months of 2026, surpassing the RM3.08 billion (US$0.72 billion) recorded for the whole of 2025.

Anwar said Malaysia and Egypt will focus on expanding trade and investment cooperation, improving flight connectivity and exploring new areas of economic collaboration at a Joint Commission meeting in the first quarter of next year.

He said the meeting, agreed upon by the two countries’ foreign ministers, would provide a platform to translate growing bilateral ties into broader economic opportunities.

He said bilateral trade had increased 74.7 percent this year, but stressed that the growth came from a low base, leaving considerable room for further expansion.

“We have achieved this phenomenal increase this year, rising to 74.7 percent of trade, but then it is from a very, very low base,” said Anwar.

In 2025, Egypt was Malaysia’s seventh-largest trading partner in Africa, with Malaysian exports valued at RM2.55 billion (US$0.60 billion), while imports stood at RM530 million (US$0.12 billion).

- Bernama



