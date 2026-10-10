Festive arches and banners around Kuala Lumpur and Brickfields bearing the word “Diwali” should be corrected to “Deepavali”, MIC deputy president M Saravanan said today.

The Tapah MP said “Deepavali” is the legally gazetted and appropriate term used in Malaysia, and that he had written to Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Hannah Yeoh over the matter, with a copy of the letter sent to Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

“The use of the term ‘Diwali’ on festive arches and banners across Kuala Lumpur and Brickfields is entirely incorrect.

“The legally gazetted, appropriate, and correct designation for the festival is ‘Deepavali’,” Saravanan said in a statement today as preparations begin for the celebration marked on Nov 8 this year.

He argued that the term also better reflects the linguistic and cultural background of Malaysia’s Indian community, a large proportion of whom trace their roots to South India and speak Tamil.

According to Saravanan, “Diwali” is a regional variation more commonly used among Hindi-speaking communities in northern India.

“In Malaysia, this sacred festival has long been officially gazetted as ‘Deepavali’.

“Using ‘Diwali’ instead of the official, gazetted term diminishes the identity of the Tamil-speaking majority who form the backbone of the Hindu community in our nation,” he said.

Saravanan called on Yeoh (above) to immediately replace all uses of “Diwali” with “Deepavali” and ensure the latter is used for future official materials.

“This is more than just a word. It is about showing true respect for the culture, traditions and dignity of Malaysia’s Tamil-speaking Hindu community,” he added.

Malaysiakini has contacted Yeoh’s office for comments.



