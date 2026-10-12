Transport Minister Anthony Loke denied that his ministry has had any recent meetings with the low-cost aviation company AirAsia.

This follows a report that AirAsia co-founder Tony Fernandes had met officials from the Transport Ministry and the Finance Ministry to discuss aviation-related matters.

Loke said he was unaware of any such discussions involving his ministry, adding that there had been no meetings or agreements with AirAsia in the past few weeks.

“They may have held discussions with the Finance Ministry, as these airline companies do have periodic meetings with the government.

“However, in the last two or three weeks, there have been no (Transport Ministry) meetings with AirAsia, nor have there been any agreements reached,” he said during a press conference at the ministry in Putrajaya today.

In a Reuters report published today, Fernandes (above) confirmed that he met officials from the Transport Ministry and Finance Ministry two weeks ago at his request, but said the discussions focused on aviation-related costs, including airport charges and fuel.

He denied seeking financial assistance from Putrajaya or being offered any, but said it would be “foolish” to reject assistance if offered.

AirAsia is reportedly facing financial pressure amid soaring jet fuel costs and is seeking RM1 billion from international debt markets and RM700 million in local credit facilities.

However, in its report, Reuters also cited sources who claimed Fernandes had discussed the possibility of the government backing the airline’s fundraising efforts, subject to unspecified conditions.

Budget 2027 initiatives

Separately, Loke outlined several initiatives under the Budget 2027 to improve transport services nationwide, including the MyKomuter50 pass and a telematics system for commercial vehicles.

Set to launch by year-end, the MyKomuter50 pass will allow Malaysian citizens to enjoy unlimited journeys on KTM Komuter services for 30 days.

The government is also implementing a telematics system for commercial vehicles, which uses technology to monitor drivers’ behaviour and physical condition while driving.

The system will track eye movements, braking and acceleration patterns, heart rates and breathalyser test results to detect whether drivers are under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

“We want to prevent these incidents, not just impose heavier penalties. No matter how severe the punishment, it may not be enough to prevent them. We want to address the root causes,” he said.

Loke added that the system was not yet mandatory and will be implemented in stages, with the government having approached several vendors for accreditation to install it.

For maritime transport, Loke said the tax exemption for Malaysian shipping companies would be extended to 10 years to encourage more shipowners to register their vessels under Malaysia instead of foreign flags.

Meanwhile, stamp duty for shipbuilding, ship purchases, and related financing would be set at RM2,000 for transactions valued below RM100 million and RM5,000 for those above that amount, replacing the previous rate of 0.5 percent.



