Rantau Panjang MP Siti Zailah Yusoff sustained injuries to her chest and abdomen in an accident at Kilometre 7 of the Central Spine Road (LTU) in Kechau Tui, Kuala Lipis, yesterday evening.

Lipis district police chief Ismail Man said the incident occurred at about 6pm while Siti Zailah (above) and her 26-year-old daughter were travelling in a sports utility vehicle (SUV) from Gua Musang, Kelantan, to Kuala Lumpur on a work-related trip.

“Upon reaching the scene, the driver (Siti Zailah's daughter) is believed to have lost control of the vehicle, causing it to spin before crashing into the road barrier on the right,” he said in a statement today.

He said Siti Zailah was taken to Kuala Lipis Hospital for further treatment, while her daughter, who was driving, escaped injury.

Ismail also urged anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward to assist in the investigation.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has prayed for the speedy recovery of Siti Zailah.

In a Facebook post today, Anwar expressed hope that Siti Zailah would regain her strength and be able to continue serving the people.

“Praying for the speedy recovery of Siti Zailah.

“I hope YB will remain strong and regain her strength soon to continue serving the people,” he said.