The Sarawak government today announced a 25 percent discount on electricity bills from January to December next year under the 2027 state budget.

Sarawak Premier Abang Johari Openg, when tabling the budget at the State Legislative Assembly today, said the discount would benefit about 716,000 domestic consumers across Sarawak, at a cost of RM281 million.

The state government also announced a RM5 monthly subsidy for water bills under the free water programme, benefiting about 600,000 domestic consumers, at RM35 million.

“These initiatives reflect a government that governs with compassion, foresight, and responsibility - balancing fiscal discipline with social equity.

“By strengthening our safety nets, we strengthen the very fabric of Sarawak, ensuring that every citizen, regardless of circumstances, is given the opportunity to live with dignity, hope, and security,” he said.

The Sarawak state government has unveiled a RM14.84 billion budget for 2027, themed “Together Building Prosperity and Securing Our Futures”, which Abang Johari tabled in the state assembly today.

“Of the amount, RM5.74 billion is allocated for operating expenditure, while RM9.09 billion is for the Development Fund Account to strengthen the balance carried forward, ensuring adequate financing for the 2027 development expenditure, which has been budgeted at RM10.09 billion.

“We will also be allocating RM300 million for the Sarawak Sovereign Wealth Future Fund next year, ensuring that a portion of our revenues are preserved to benefit future generations,” he said.

Abang Johari said of the RM5.74 billion allocated for operating expenditure, RM1.42 billion, or 25 percent, is earmarked for personnel emoluments, while RM2.02 billion, or 35 per cent, is for supplies and services.

“A further RM1.97 billion, or 34 percent, is allocated for grants and fixed payments, including operating grants to statutory bodies and local authorities, public debt servicing, gratuities, pensions, scholarships, and financial and welfare assistance, he said.

Of the remainder, RM134 million is allocated for asset procurement and RM192 million for other operating expenses,” he said.

Abang Johari said the 2027 Sarawak budget’s RM10.09 billion allocation for development expenditure represents an increase of RM826 million or nine percent from the original estimated amount this year.

“This is among the highest development budgets, reflecting our firm commitment to fulfilling and delivering the needs of our rakyat,” he said.

Meanwhile, Abang Johari said revenue for 2027 is projected to reach RM15.09 billion, an increase of RM2.04 billion, or 16 percent, over the 2026 estimate of RM13.04 billion.

“This milestone indeed marks the highest revenue ever expected to be recorded by the state. This is not merely a statistic. It represents an increase of more than twofold within 10 years, compared to the 2017 revenue of RM6.86 billion.

“With the projected revenue of RM15.09 billion and total ordinary expenditure of RM14.84 billion, the 2027 Sarawak budget is expected to deliver a surplus of RM246 million,” he said.

- Bernama