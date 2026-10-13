PARLIAMENT | Doris Sophia Brodi (GPS-Sri Aman) has urged the government to enact a Gender Parity Act to meet a long-standing target of women making up at least 30 percent of candidates fielded in general and state elections.

Debating Budget 2027 in the Dewan Rakyat today, Doris (above) said Malaysia can no longer rely solely on political parties’ voluntary commitments to improve women’s representation.

“We cannot continue relying on the voluntary commitments of political parties.

“The time has come for the 30 percent target to be translated into clear and effective legislative action to ensure fairer representation of women in the country’s politics,” she said.

In making her call, Doris said the proposed law should align with recommendations from the parliamentary special select committee (PSSC) and the Project 30% campaign.

Project 30%, spearheaded by women’s rights group Empower together with several civil society partners, was launched in November 2024 to push political parties to field at least 30 percent women candidates by the next general election.

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The campaign also seeks amendments to electoral laws that would make the 30 percent threshold mandatory for political parties.

Parliament backed its push in June, when a PSSC recommended that the government draft a Gender Parity in Political Representation Bill requiring at least 30 percent women candidates in general and state elections.

The committee’s data on all elected women representatives at Parliament and state level, as of Sept 30, 2025, ranked DAP top with 33, followed by Umno (18), PAS and PKR with 12 each, Gabungan Parti Sarawak (9), Bersatu with (7) and Amanah with (4).

The inter-party committee also proposed phasing in implementation alongside financial incentives, and requiring political parties to submit annual reports on the gender composition of their membership and leadership.

Financial incentives, periodic reporting

Doris similarly said the proposed law should include financial incentives, periodic reporting requirements for political parties and monitoring mechanisms through the Election Commission.

She also cited proposals for a commissioner and parity committee to oversee implementation.

Citing the recent state elections, Doris noted that women made up about 19.8 percent of candidates in Johor but only 8.7 percent in Negeri Sembilan, saying the figures showed that stronger intervention was still needed to boost women’s political participation.

“Clearly, top-down intervention is urgently needed,” she said.

Why delay enforcing new citizenship rules?

Separately, Doris questioned the delay in enforcing constitutional amendments on gender equality in citizenship.

She noted that the amendments received royal assent on March 7, 2025, and were gazetted on March 20 that year.

Until they come into force, she said, children born overseas to Malaysian mothers would continue to face uncertainty over their citizenship status, difficulties obtaining travel documents, and financial and emotional strain on their families.

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“Administrative delays should not continue to affect the rights, welfare and future of these children,” she stressed.

Doris urged the Home Ministry to explain the reason for the delay, when the amendments would take effect, and how it would handle pending applications.