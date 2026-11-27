Former Damansara MP Tony Pua has questioned why police are investigating his social media post on the Pardons Board meeting minutes concerning former prime minister Najib Abdul Razak’s house arrest.

Pua said the document had already been declassified and a minister had explained the matter in Parliament.

“I gave my full cooperation, and I feel this matter does not need to be investigated... The document has been declassified. The minister has also answered in Parliament... What else is there to investigate?” he told reporters after giving his statement at the Bukit Aman police headquarters today.

Inspector-General of Police Khalid Ismail yesterday said that police had received 55 reports over Pua's post and opened an investigation under Section 203A of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

Section 203A criminalises the disclosure of information obtained in the course of carrying out statutory duties, as well as the subsequent sharing of information known to have been unlawfully disclosed, and carries a maximum fine of RM1 million, imprisonment of up to one year, or both.

Pua was accompanied by his lawyer, Haijan Omar.

The former MP said he cooperated fully during the 45-minute session with investigating officers, describing their conduct as professional.

He was summoned over a Nov 18 Facebook post containing several pages from the Pardons Board meeting minutes.

Bukit Aman police headquarters

Asked about the statement-recording session, Pua said police questioned him about the post’s contents, which he described as a translation of the meeting minutes.

He also confirmed that he had written and published the post.

“I said yes, I wrote it, yes, it is my Facebook, and yes, I posted it. I don't deny it, but if there is any offence, I will answer in court,” he said.

Pua said police also asked him about the term “King Kleptocrat” used in the post.

He said the moniker referred to Najib, who had been jailed for money laundering, criminal breach of trust, and abuse of power.

Pua also urged Umno and PAS leaders who had criticised his post to understand the legal status of the document.

“Those making a fuss out there, whether Umno or PAS, need to know the law. It has already been declassified. What else needs to be investigated? What is wrong with it?” he said.

He stressed that the post was not intended to criticise any party named in the minutes, but merely referred to matters contained in the document.

DAP backs three leaders

Meanwhile, DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke said the party's central executive committee (CEC) stood firmly behind three party leaders who had been summoned by the authorities over the past two days.

In a statement today, Loke identified them as Yap Yee Vonne, political secretary to Minister in the Prime Minister's Department (Federal Territories) Hannah Yeoh; Pua; and Kota Melaka MP Khoo Poay Tiong.

Yap was summoned by the MACC on Nov 26 to give a statement on the extension of the land lease for the Kuala Lumpur and Selangor Chinese Assembly Hall.

Pua was called to Bukit Aman today over his Facebook post on the Pardons Board minutes, while Khoo was questioned over a Facebook post criticising a directive requiring business premises in Kuala Terengganu to close during Friday prayers.

DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke Siew Fook

“We are always ready to cooperate with the authorities and are confident our colleagues acted within the law,” Loke said.

However, he stressed that DAP's participation in the government did not place the party above investigation.

He said the party expected the authorities to apply consistent standards and show equal urgency when handling cases involving political leaders, regardless of their coalition affiliations.

Police receive 55 reports

On Nov 18, Pua uploaded several images purporting to show excerpts from the Sept 18 meeting minutes of the Federal Territories Pardons Board.

The post concerned the decision by Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar on implementing house arrest for the remainder of Najib's prison sentence in the SRC International corruption case.

READ MORE: Declassified: Agong wanted house arrest for Najib despite objections

The disclosure drew protests from Umno leaders, some of whom questioned Pua's decision to publish the document and its implications for the royal institution.

It also prompted questions over the classification status of the minutes and the process through which they were declassified.

On Nov 22, Home Minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail confirmed that the minutes had been declassified to allow the Attorney-General's Chambers to use them in preparing affidavits for court proceedings.

Two days later, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said he had instructed the Home Ministry to investigate how documents related to Najib's pardon had been leaked to external parties.

PAS information chief Ahmad Fadhli Shaari

Meanwhile, PAS information chief Ahmad Fadhli Shaari dismissed Pua’s explanation, saying “that is not the issue”.

“Whether the document has already been declassified is one thing. How it ended up in your hands is another.

“It’s simple. Just state who gave you those meeting minutes,” he wrote on social media this afternoon.