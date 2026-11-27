Padang Rengas Umno division chief Nazri Aziz wants political cooperation between Umno and PAS to continue without involving other parties, including Wawasan Negara, particularly in seat allocation negotiations ahead of the 16th general election.

He said Umno should contest the parliamentary seats won by Bersatu in GE15, including those now held by MPs who have since joined Wawasan, while seat allocations with PAS should be settled through negotiations.

Bersatu won 25 parliamentary seats under the Perikatan Nasional coalition in GE15. Some of its MPs have since left the party and joined Wawasan, which was formed by former Bersatu members.

Nazri argued that Wawasan had no claim to the seats because it did not contest in GE15.

“The Bersatu seats that Wawasan has taken over now are our (Umno’s) seats.

“If they want to claim them for Wawasan, surely Umno and PAS, which have the grassroots, shouldn't have to work to help Wawasan,” he told Malaysiakini in a recent interview in Kuala Lumpur.

Claiming former seat

He cited Padang Rengas, which was won by Azahari Hasan on a Bersatu ticket in GE15 before he joined Wawasan. PAS did not contest the seat in that election.

Nazri, who has represented Padang Rengas for four terms and another two before that when it was known as Chenderoh, said Wawasan should not be allowed to contest the seat in GE16.

“But in Padang Rengas, we cannot let Wawasan contest. They are not Bersatu. That is why I said, look for another seat,” he said.

The 72-year-old did not contest in GE15 to make way for a younger candidate, but hopes to return to contest in GE16. He recently served as Malaysia's ambassador to the United States, serving from 2023 to 2025.

Nazri said his preference for Umno-PAS cooperation was based partly on their shared history and support among Malays in rural areas and villages.

Both parties were established before independence, he noted.

“If we join forces, I think, God willing, the path will be a bit easier,” he said.

Umno-PAS ties over splinter parties

Nazri also dismissed Wawasan as an Umno splinter party.

“To us, Wawasan doesn't exist. As far as GE15 goes, we consider Wawasan non-existent.

“Ideally, PAS shouldn't entertain Wawasan either. They are an Umno splinter, just as we do not entertain Amanah, which is a PAS splinter party,” he said.

Nazri also questioned the basis for cooperation with PN, noting that Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi previously said the party had yet to agree to work with the coalition.

“PN no longer has Bersatu now; even though Wawasan is there, they are not the incumbent. The incumbent party is Bersatu, so that is our seat, because PAS didn't contest there,” he said.

He also described Bersatu as an Umno splinter party weakened by internal divisions, arguing that this further strengthened Umno's case for reclaiming the seats.

Nazri acknowledged, however, that he was not part of the top leadership involved in seat allocation discussions. He previously served on the party's supreme council, but no longer holds a position in its central leadership.