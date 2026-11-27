Editor's note: Paragraph 15 has been added for context. It does not appear in the original Bernama copy.

Former attorney-general Abdul Gani Patail died last night, attorney-general Dusuki Mokhtar confirmed.

“He breathed his last at about 9pm,” Dusuki said when contacted.

Abdul Gani, who spent more than three decades in the legal profession, was a prominent figure in Malaysia’s legal landscape, having led or participated in several high-profile prosecutions.

Among the cases he handled were the corruption prosecution of former Sabah chief minister Datuk Joseph Pairin Kitingan in 1993 and the case involving the Al-Ma’unah militant group in 2000.

Born in Lahad Datu, Sabah, Abdul Gani also led the prosecution of 30 individuals, including Philippine nationals, charged with waging war against the Yang di-Pertuan Agong and other terrorism-related offences following the 2013 Lahad Datu incursion.

Lahad Datu incursion circa 2013

He was also part of the prosecution team in the 2006 murder case involving Mongolian national Altantuya Shaariibuu.

Other prominent cases he led included the prosecution of former transport minister Dr Ling Liong Sik, who was charged in 2010 with cheating the government over the RM1.08 billion land purchase for the Port Klang Free Zone (PKFZ) project in Pulau Indah.

He also prosecuted former Selangor menteri besar Dr Khir Toyo over corruption linked to a property purchase, and former Perwaja Rolling Mill and Development Sdn Bhd managing director Eric Chia Eng Hock in a RM76.4 million criminal breach of trust case.

Another high-profile corruption case he handled involved former land and cooperative development minister Kasitah Gaddam.

From deputy prosecutor to attorney-general

Born on Oct 6, 1955, Abdul Gani joined the Judicial and Legal Service in 1980. He began his career as a deputy public prosecutor at the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) in Tawau, Sabah, becoming the first Sabahan to hold the position following the establishment of the federal AGC office in the state.

He went on to hold several senior positions, including Sabah head of prosecution in 1991, head of the AGC’s Prosecution Division from Jan 16 to Oct 14, 1994, and head and adviser of its International Affairs Division from April 1, 1995, to May 31, 1997.

He subsequently served as Commissioner of Law Revision from 1997 to 2000 before returning to head the Prosecution Division on Feb 1, 2000.

On Nov 19, 2001, Abdul Gani was appointed Malaysia’s eighth attorney-general, officially assuming office on Jan 1, 2002. He was the first locally trained law graduate and the first Sabahan to hold the post.

He led the country’s top legal institution for more than 13 years before his tenure was terminated on health grounds, effective July 27, 2015.

The termination came at the height of the 1MDB scandal and amid speculation that Abdul Gani had been preparing to charge then prime minister Najib Abdul Razak. He never conclusively confirmed or denied the allegation.

However, he remained an officer in the Judicial and Legal Service until reaching the mandatory retirement age on Oct 6, 2015.

Beyond his work in the AGC, Abdul Gani served as a member of the Pardons Board for the Federal Territories of Kuala Lumpur, Labuan, and Putrajaya.

He was also an adjunct professor at the Faculty of Law of Universiti Teknologi Mara for two years from Oct 1, 2011, and chaired the National Legal Aid Foundation.

On Dec 23, 2016, he was admitted as an advocate and solicitor of the High Court of Malaya.

- Bernama